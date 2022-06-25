Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Lingfield, Newcastle and the Curragh on Saturday.

Ratings Banker Sun Festival - 20:45 Lingfield

Sun Festival has had to settle for second the last twice but he can have his efforts upgraded as he cut out a strong gallop on both occasions. The way Sun Festival has stuck to his task, refusing to wilt, has identified him as being a well-handicapped horse, so he can gain some compensation off the same mark here. He is 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and should prove difficult to peg back.

The Big Improver Pirate Jenny - 13:25 Curragh

Pirate Jenny made a promising start to her career last season, finishing runner-up in a strong Navan maiden before getting off the mark in a similar event at Cork, and she picked up where she left off by making a successful handicap debut on her return over this course and distance last month. Pirate Jenny was then upped in grade and ran a cracker to finish runner-up in a five-furlong Listed race at Cork, only just failing to get there after sticking to her task well inside the final furlong. That performance continued the theme of run-by-run improvement and, with just four starts under her belt, it would be little surprise were she capable of even better, particularly as this return to six furlongs will suit.

The Timeform Flag Boosala - 16:38 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Boosala caught the eye when finishing runner-up at Chester last month, only just failing to reel in the winner after conceding first run. Boosala has edged up just 1 lb for that nose defeat in a race that is working out well, so he still appeals as being a well-handicapped horse. He is also relatively lightly raced for a five-year-old, so it remains possible that he has a bigger effort in his locker, especially returning to this stiff course where he looked unlucky not to win last season. The continued good form of trainer William Haggas, who has had very few horses disappoint recently, is also in his favour.