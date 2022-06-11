Timeform highlight their best bets for Saturday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.
He came up short on his handicap debut at York last time but shaped well when touched off by Exminster and even a five pounds higher mark might not stop William Haggas' charge from going in here.
He's five pounds and a p clear of his nearest rival, Tom Marquand takes over in the saddle and he's likely to sit close to an even pace which is often the place to be at this trip at Sandown.
He showed plenty in three starts as a two-year-old and VEE SIGHT looks a potential big improver switched to handicaps on his first start at three.
A well-bred son of Churchill, he was beaten six-and-three-quarter lengths into fourth by Filistine at Newmarket in October. He's been gelded subsequently and steps up to a mile and a furlong here. That will suit on pedigree and an opening mark of 74 looks potentially fair.
He's won his last three starts and MAYWAKE could well make it a fab four in the JCB Handicap.
He made a winning reappearance here last month despite conceding race fitness to most of his rivals. He went with zest that day and hasn't finished improving yet. He clearly goes well at this track too.
