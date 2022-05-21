Timeform highlight their best bets at Haydock and Musselburgh on Saturday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker Winter Power – 15.45 Haydock

Winter Power was admittedly disappointing on her last couple of starts last season in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh and the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp but she can boast much the best form in this Temple Stakes field when on song. Closer to home, she showed tremendous speed when successful in all three of her starts at York last year, notably when beating the subsequent Sprint Cup winner Emaraaty Ana by a length and a quarter in the Nunthorpe Stakes. Arecibo and Moss Gill were among those Winter Power beat in the Nunthorpe and she should prove much too good for that pair again, the former one of several of these beaten in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket three weeks ago. A winner first time out last season, Winter Power looks well up to returning to winning form here under David Allan who has been successful on all three of his rides on the Tim Easterby-trained filly.

The Big Improver Hilts – 16.13 Musselburgh

Hilts made a successful reappearance when winning on his handicap debut at Redcar last month and can confirm himself an improving three-year-old for Jedd O’Keeffe by following up in the Edinburgh Cup. Having shown just modest form in three starts over seven furlongs at two, Hilts proved much better suited by the mile and a quarter trip at Redcar where he had to concede first run to the placed pair, finding himself short of room when making headway but ultimately staying on to lead on the line for a head win over Zimmerman. The runner-up, who re-opposes here, has franked that form by winning since, and Hilts still looks well treated off a 6 lb higher mark. A half-brother to the useful filly Crema Inglesa who stays a mile and a half (and runs at Goodwood shortly beforehand), the step up to that trip should bring about further improvement in him.

The Timeform Flag Mighty Ulysses – 14.35 Haydock Top rated, Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer