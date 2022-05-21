Timeform highlight their best bets at Haydock and Musselburgh on Saturday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.
Winter Power was admittedly disappointing on her last couple of starts last season in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh and the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp but she can boast much the best form in this Temple Stakes field when on song. Closer to home, she showed tremendous speed when successful in all three of her starts at York last year, notably when beating the subsequent Sprint Cup winner Emaraaty Ana by a length and a quarter in the Nunthorpe Stakes.
Arecibo and Moss Gill were among those Winter Power beat in the Nunthorpe and she should prove much too good for that pair again, the former one of several of these beaten in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket three weeks ago. A winner first time out last season, Winter Power looks well up to returning to winning form here under David Allan who has been successful on all three of his rides on the Tim Easterby-trained filly.
Hilts made a successful reappearance when winning on his handicap debut at Redcar last month and can confirm himself an improving three-year-old for Jedd O’Keeffe by following up in the Edinburgh Cup. Having shown just modest form in three starts over seven furlongs at two, Hilts proved much better suited by the mile and a quarter trip at Redcar where he had to concede first run to the placed pair, finding himself short of room when making headway but ultimately staying on to lead on the line for a head win over Zimmerman.
The runner-up, who re-opposes here, has franked that form by winning since, and Hilts still looks well treated off a 6 lb higher mark. A half-brother to the useful filly Crema Inglesa who stays a mile and a half (and runs at Goodwood shortly beforehand), the step up to that trip should bring about further improvement in him.
Haydock’s valuable Silver Bowl can go to John & Thady Gosden’s progressive colt Mighty Ulysses. Although he has top weight on his handicap debut, Benoit de la Sayette takes 7 lb off his back as he did in a novice at Newmarket last week when Mighty Ulysses looked a good prospect in taking his record to two wins from three starts. Having shown plenty of promise when fifth in a Listed race at Epsom on his reappearance despite taking a strong hold, Mighty Ulysses appreciated the return to a mile at Newmarket where he was also wearing a hood for the first time.
Travelling well close to the pace, Mighty Ulysses impressed most with how quickly he put the race to bed under just hand riding, quickening clear for a four and a half length victory over Devoted Poet. Also an impressive winner of a maiden at Yarmouth on his only start last year, Mighty Ulysses holds a St James’s Palace Stakes entry at Royal Ascot and, with further improvement to come for his in-form yard, he looks well on his way to something better than handicaps in the near future.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.