Timeform highlight their best bets at Newbury and Thirsk on Saturday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker Tiber Flow - 13:35 Newbury

Tiber Flow, a winner of his first three starts, lost his unbeaten record on All-Weather Championships Finals Day but he enhanced his reputation with an excellent effort in defeat. Tiber Flow kept on strongly and was only narrowly denied in the Sprint final, going down by just a short-head to another smart sort in El Caballo, with the pair pulling three and a quarter lengths clear of the third. That form places Tiber Flow at least 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here, and there's no reason why this exciting sprinter won't prove as effective on turf.

The Big Improver Nashwa - 16:30 Newbury

Nashwa was held back by inexperience when third on debut at Newmarket last season but she proved a completely different proposition on her return at Haydock last month, bolting up in the style of a smart prospect. Nashwa is certainly bred to be smart, being by Frankel and out of a mare placed at Group 1 level, and there was a lot to like about the way she quickened six and a half lengths clear in a race run at a steady gallop. She clocked a notably quick closing sectional and that performance earned Nashwa the Timeform Large P, marking her out as one with the potential to do much better.

The Timeform Flag Boardman - 16:40 Thirsk Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Boardman shaped with encouragement when fourth on his return at Redcar and he built on that to score at Haydock, quickening nicely to lead close home. He was only fourth at Chester last week but he shaped as if still in top form, faring best of those drawn high. He also had the disadvantage of being widest of all entering the straight, so he can have that effort marked up. He is able to race off the same mark at Chester, which is only 2 lb higher than for his win at Haydock, and he is at least 3 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.