Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

The Ratings Banker Weveallbeencaught – 12:10 Cheltenham

As you’d expect for a maiden hurdle at Cheltenham there are a number of progressive types in this field but the one who stands out on the ratings is Weveallbeencaught for the in-form stable of Nigel Twiston-Davies. At £210,000 he was an expensive purchase after winning his only start in Irish points and looked an exciting prospect from the word go under Rules when winning a bumper at Newbury on his debut in March. He was then thrown in at the deep end for his first start over hurdles when contesting the Grade 2 Hyde Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham’s November meeting but shaped with plenty of encouragement. After blundering at the first, Weveallbeencaught avoided any further errors in a tactical race and stayed on to finish ten and a half lengths third to Hermes Allen who ran out a ready winner and then hacked up in Saturday’s Challow Novices’ Hurdle. A really imposing type on looks, Weveallbeencaught takes a drop in class here and, looking sure to improve for that initial hurdling experience, he should take plenty of beating.

The Big Improver Thunder Rock – 13:20 Cheltenham

Smart hurdler Monmiral will no doubt be popular here after chasing home Jonbon on his debut over fences but he faces a tough rival in Thunder Rock who has built an impressive career record for Olly Murphy of seven wins from ten starts. His two successes over fences this autumn have both come in novice handicaps, starting with a win over two miles at Uttoxeter. That trip is very much on the short side for Thunder Rock, however, and he showed plenty of improvement when following up over nearly three furlongs further at Ascot in November, leading after two out and in command at the last before beating Monmiral’s stablemate Solo – who has run well since at Kempton – by eight and a half lengths. That was a smart effort from Thunder Rock, who seems sure to go on to better things as a chaser, and it’s worth remembering that last year’s winner of this Grade 2 contest, L’Homme Presse, also started out in handicap company over fences.

The Timeform Flag I Like To Move It – 14:30 Cheltenham