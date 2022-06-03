Timeform highlight their best bets at Epsom on Friday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker Ever Given – 17:10 Epsom

Ever Given achieved a useful level of form in eight starts as a two-year-old, producing his best effort when winning a valuable sales event at York’s Ebor Festival. He won four times in total in a productive season and his strong-travelling style offered hope that he could raise his game still further this year. Reappearing after seven months off, Ever Given duly took his form up another notch when making a successful handicap debut at Chester in May, making all to land the spoils by nearly five lengths. That was a borderline smart performance to defy an opening BHA mark of 97, even if he did enjoy the run of the race to a certain extent. That form reads well in the context of this Listed heat – Ever Given is 3 lb clear of the field on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings – and he will certainly find this easier than the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last time, a Group Two in which he finished only eighth. The step up to seven furlongs is unlikely to be an issue and he could prove very difficult to peg back if allowed to bowl along at a track which typically suits front-runners.

"The way she finished her race suggests she'll thrive over the Oaks trip" | 2022 Cazoo Oaks Preview

The Big Improver Manobo – 15:10 Epsom

This looks a below-par renewal of the Coronation Cup, but if there is one horse in the line-up with the potential to develop into a high-class performer over middle-distances, then it is probably the Charlie Appleby-trained Manobo. Successful on his first four starts as a three-year-old, notably winning the Group Two Prix Chaudenay at Longchamp in October, Manobo again looked a really exciting horse when making it five from five on his return to action in the Group Three Nad Al Sheba Trophy at Meydan in February. The most striking aspect of that performance was how strongly he travelled before quickening clear inside the final two furlongs, ultimately winning by five and a half lengths. Though Manobo lost his unbeaten record when last seen filling the runner-up spot in the Group Two Dubai Gold Cup back at Meydan in March, he actually did well to be beaten just half a length given how hard he pulled in the early stages on his first try at two miles, particularly as the winner, Stay Foolish, is a very smart performer in his own right. Manobo has done all his racing over further since he won a Listed race over this trip at Saint-Cloud in September, but it looks a good move to drop him back given his style of racing. The standard set by last year’s winner Pyledriver is far from insurmountable and Manobo is fancied to improve again to regain the winning thread on his first attempt in Group One company.

The Timeform Flag Moktasaab – 15:45 Epsom Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer