Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note on the second day of Newmarket's July Festival.

The Ratings Banker Maylandsea – 14:25 Newmarket

This looks a competitive renewal of the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes but, on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, the Michael Bell-trained MAYLANDSEA is at least 3 lb clear of her rivals. A 100,000 guineas purchase at the Breeze-Ups earlier this year, she made a winning debut at Nottingham in May in clear-cut fashion, travelling fluently before making headway to lead over a furlong out and coming clear with some ease to have plenty in hand at the line. Maylandsea was relatively unfancied for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, but she took a massive step forward to finish second, beaten only by the Nunthorpe-bound Dramatised, who looks a special filly. She is speedily bred, but she was well suited by a stiff five furlongs at Ascot last time, keeping on well but just unable to reel in the winner who had already flown, so she should have no trouble stepping up to six furlongs at this course, and she already sets a good standard without allowing for further improvement.

The Big Improver New London – 13:50 Newmarket

NEW LONDON is bred to be smart – from the family of St Leger winner Masked Marvel – and he looked a good prospect when winning his first two starts over this trip on the Rowley Course. The form of his reappearance win has worked out well, too, having a couple of useful types back in second and third, while the fourth has gone on to win all three of his starts since, notably the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot in comprehensive fashion. New London was disappointing on the face of it when turned over at 11/4-on in the Chester Vase last time, but he is a long-striding horse, who blatantly didn’t appreciate the tight twists and turns of Chester, and he shouldn’t be judged too harshly on that performance. Furthermore, that form looks rock solid, as the winner, Changingofthegurard, has gone on to finish fifth in the Derby and win the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot. New London should be much more happier returned to a more galloping track and it will be a big surprise if he doesn’t prove much better than a BHA mark of 99 on handicap debut.

The Timeform Flag Candleford – 15:00 Newmarket Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer