Timeform highlight a ratings banker, big improver and a Flag of note at Kempton and Wetherby on Boxing Day.

The Ratings Banker L'Homme Presse - 14:30 Kempton

L'Homme Presse enjoyed an extremely productive campaign last season, winning his first five starts over fences for Venetia Williams, including a couple of Grade 1s in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase and the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase. His winning run came to an end at Aintree, when he was a well-beaten third behind Ahoy Senor in the Mildmay Novices' Chase, but it's easy enough to overlook that effort at the end of a busy campaign and at a time when the stable's runners were struggling. L'Homme Presse was very assured when defying top-weight in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle on his return last month, posting a top-class effort and earning a rating that identifies him as the one to beat. He's 6 lb clear of Envoi Allen and 9 lb ahead of Bravemansgame on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and, with the recent rain in his favour, holds strong claims.

The Big Improver Sporting Mike - 13:00 Wetherby

Sporting Mike, a £65,000 purchase after winning his second start in Irish points, didn't show much on his bumper debut at Chepstow last term and he also failed to make a significant impact on his first couple of starts over hurdles earlier this season. However, he showed much improved form to open his account under Rules on his handicap debut at Southwell last month. Sporting Mike was always travelling strongly under a patient ride and made smooth headway to get into contention when asked. The manner he quickened clear on the run-in suggests he had plenty more to give and he had much more in hand than the winning margin of five and a half lengths would suggest. A subsequent 10 lb rise in the weights looks perfectly fair, especially for a horse of his potential, and he is fancied to follow up for a yard that continues in form.

The Timeform Flag Don Alvaro - 15:05 Kempton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Trainer Form Don Alvaro was last of four on his chasing debut over nearly three and a quarter miles at Newton Abbot in October, but, dropped in trip to two and a half miles, he left that form well behind to get off the mark over fences at Wincanton the following month, scoring in impressive fashion by 15 lengths. A 12 lb rise in the weights didn't stop Don Alvaro from registering another comfortable victory over that course and distance last time, and it was again notable how fluently he jumped and how quickly he assumed control. He's gone up another 8 lb in the weights for that eight-and-a-half-length success, and is in a better race here, but he's clearly going the right way, is open to further improvement as a chaser and his trainer Paul Nicholls has his team in fine form.