TRUE STATESMAN – 19:30 Chester

This seven-furlong nursery can go the way of Charlie & Mark Johnston’s runner True Statesman who looks the most progressive of the six runners.

The son of Churchill has improved with each of his three runs so far and benefited from stepping up to six furlongs for the first time when successful on his latest start in a maiden at Chelmsford.

True Statesman was found a weak-looking race in which to open his account but he drew over three lengths clear once sent into the lead over a furlong out and the third horse has come out and won since.

A half-brother to a two-year-old winner at this evening’s trip, True Statesman can improve again stepping up another furlong in distance.