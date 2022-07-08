Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Chester this evening.
This seven-furlong nursery can go the way of Charlie & Mark Johnston’s runner True Statesman who looks the most progressive of the six runners.
The son of Churchill has improved with each of his three runs so far and benefited from stepping up to six furlongs for the first time when successful on his latest start in a maiden at Chelmsford.
True Statesman was found a weak-looking race in which to open his account but he drew over three lengths clear once sent into the lead over a furlong out and the third horse has come out and won since.
A half-brother to a two-year-old winner at this evening’s trip, True Statesman can improve again stepping up another furlong in distance.
The well-drawn Late Arrival is sure to be popular here under a penalty for his recent five-length win at Pontefract but the fact that he raced on the favoured part of the track, has an in-and-out record overall and drops back to a sharp five furlongs from a stiff six are all good reasons to take him on.
He can be opposed, therefore, with Street Life who has failed to fire at Chester on his last couple of starts but is edging down the handicap to a more favourable mark.
He ran up a hat-trick for Patrick Morris last year and a reproduction of his form from earlier this season would give him every chance from stall 2 next to the probable favourite.
