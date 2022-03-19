TONE THE BARONE – 18:30 Wolverhampton

The feature event on Wolverhampton’s card is this useful conditions event over five furlongs in which Stuart William’s smart gelding TONE THE BARONE will be hard to beat on these terms. A credit to connections, Tone The Barone is a specialist at the minimum trip and has an excellent record on the all-weather in recent seasons.

He won a good-quality handicap on his last visit to Wolverhampton in December and proved better than ever when returning to winning ways in a similar event on his latest start at Lingfield. He had excuses in a Listed race there the week before, but reversed placings with a couple of rivals from that race when quickening to lead entering the final furlong and beating Crimson Sand by a length and a quarter last time.