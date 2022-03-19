Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Get the latest Timeform tips for the evening action
Get the latest Timeform tips for the evening action

Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

By Timeform
16:29 · SAT March 19, 2022

Check out the two Timeform selections for this evening's card at Wolverhampton.

TONE THE BARONE – 18:30 Wolverhampton

The feature event on Wolverhampton’s card is this useful conditions event over five furlongs in which Stuart William’s smart gelding TONE THE BARONE will be hard to beat on these terms. A credit to connections, Tone The Barone is a specialist at the minimum trip and has an excellent record on the all-weather in recent seasons.

He won a good-quality handicap on his last visit to Wolverhampton in December and proved better than ever when returning to winning ways in a similar event on his latest start at Lingfield. He had excuses in a Listed race there the week before, but reversed placings with a couple of rivals from that race when quickening to lead entering the final furlong and beating Crimson Sand by a length and a quarter last time.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Festival Review

NANKEEN – 19:00 Wolverhampton

Tone The Barone’s rider Ross Coakley could be in for a quick double as he looks to have a good chance in the nine-furlong handicap half an hour later on NANKEEN for Simon & Ed Crisford, a yard which has provided the jockey with plenty of winners.

Nankeen disappointed on his latest outing when third at Chelmsford in January, but he remains unexposed after just four starts and looks on a good mark after being dropped a couple of pounds for that effort. He won two of his three starts last year and returned from seven months off when landing the odds in a novice contest here in December. That was over a slightly shorter trip than this evening’s, but this well-bred son of Dubawi shouldn’t be troubled by the extra furlong or so here.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING