Check out the two Timeform selections for this evening's card at Wolverhampton.
The feature event on Wolverhampton’s card is this useful conditions event over five furlongs in which Stuart William’s smart gelding TONE THE BARONE will be hard to beat on these terms. A credit to connections, Tone The Barone is a specialist at the minimum trip and has an excellent record on the all-weather in recent seasons.
He won a good-quality handicap on his last visit to Wolverhampton in December and proved better than ever when returning to winning ways in a similar event on his latest start at Lingfield. He had excuses in a Listed race there the week before, but reversed placings with a couple of rivals from that race when quickening to lead entering the final furlong and beating Crimson Sand by a length and a quarter last time.
Tone The Barone’s rider Ross Coakley could be in for a quick double as he looks to have a good chance in the nine-furlong handicap half an hour later on NANKEEN for Simon & Ed Crisford, a yard which has provided the jockey with plenty of winners.
Nankeen disappointed on his latest outing when third at Chelmsford in January, but he remains unexposed after just four starts and looks on a good mark after being dropped a couple of pounds for that effort. He won two of his three starts last year and returned from seven months off when landing the odds in a novice contest here in December. That was over a slightly shorter trip than this evening’s, but this well-bred son of Dubawi shouldn’t be troubled by the extra furlong or so here.