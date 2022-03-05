Check out the two Timeform selections for this evening's card at Southwell.
There are three course-and-distance winners in the field for Southwell’s seven-furlong handicap, including course specialist Custard The Dragon who notched his ninth such win here in January. However, DAAFY is enjoying a fine spell of form for Derek Shaw at the moment and takes the eye at the foot of the weights.
All three of Daafy’s wins have come at Southwell, including two of his last three starts which have all come at the track. He was well backed when winning over a mile in January and shaped as if still in good form when not getting a clear run next time, but he was strong in the betting again when turned out just three days after that defeat and wasted no time returning to winning ways over seven furlongs last month.
Daafy was probably valuable for a bit more than the half-length he beat runner-up Tyche as he drifted across the track to the stands side late on. From just a 2 lb higher mark he should be capable of going in again.
There looks to be plenty of pace on in this six-furlong handicap which could well play to the strengths of WHITTLE LE WOODS. A course-and-distance winner early last year when with Michael Dods, the free-going Whittle Le Woods has won twice over seven furlongs since the turn of the year for new trainer Mick Appleby and the drop back in trip in what promises to be a well-run race should suit.
Whittle Le Woods is thriving for his new yard, winning at Chelmsford in January and Wolverhampton last month when beating Tipperary Tiger a neck in first-time cheekpieces.
The headgear has been retained since and Whittle Le Woods had excuses for his defeat at Newcastle last time when coming up against prolific winner Internationalangel who was completing a six-timer. The switch to front-running tactics probably didn’t suit him there either and he’s fancied to win again back under Jason Watson.