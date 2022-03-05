DAAFY – 6:00 Southwell

There are three course-and-distance winners in the field for Southwell’s seven-furlong handicap, including course specialist Custard The Dragon who notched his ninth such win here in January. However, DAAFY is enjoying a fine spell of form for Derek Shaw at the moment and takes the eye at the foot of the weights.

All three of Daafy’s wins have come at Southwell, including two of his last three starts which have all come at the track. He was well backed when winning over a mile in January and shaped as if still in good form when not getting a clear run next time, but he was strong in the betting again when turned out just three days after that defeat and wasted no time returning to winning ways over seven furlongs last month.

Daafy was probably valuable for a bit more than the half-length he beat runner-up Tyche as he drifted across the track to the stands side late on. From just a 2 lb higher mark he should be capable of going in again.

WHITTLE LE WOODS – 7:30 Southwell