VOLTAIC – 19:15 Wolverhampton

The second division of this handicap over the extended mile can go to Tony Carroll’s runner Voltaic who’s on a good mark at present.

He opened his all-weather account over this same course and distance in an amateur riders’ contest earlier in the month when he could be named the likely winner from some way out, making smooth headway out wide before leading in the final furlong to beat Broughtons Flare by a length and a half.

Voltaic was then turned out for another amateurs event at Southwell just a day later, again with Sarah Bowen in the plate. Despite the drop back to six furlongs, he ran at least as well under a penalty in going down by a length and a quarter to Capla Spirit. Clearly in good heart, Voltaic will be suited by the return to the course and distance of his latest success, with Jason Watson taking over in the saddle this evening.