Check out the two Timeform selections for this evening's card at Wolverhampton.
The second division of this handicap over the extended mile can go to Tony Carroll’s runner Voltaic who’s on a good mark at present.
He opened his all-weather account over this same course and distance in an amateur riders’ contest earlier in the month when he could be named the likely winner from some way out, making smooth headway out wide before leading in the final furlong to beat Broughtons Flare by a length and a half.
Voltaic was then turned out for another amateurs event at Southwell just a day later, again with Sarah Bowen in the plate. Despite the drop back to six furlongs, he ran at least as well under a penalty in going down by a length and a quarter to Capla Spirit. Clearly in good heart, Voltaic will be suited by the return to the course and distance of his latest success, with Jason Watson taking over in the saddle this evening.
Also over the extended mile, this three-year-old contest is the feature event on the card. Subjective Value is getting weight from all five of his rivals and the in-form gelding from the Charlie & Mark Johnston stable gets the vote.
After being placed twice last season, Subjective Value got off the mark on his first start this year over this same course and distance when showing improved form under a well-judged ride from the front under regular partner Joe Fanning.
Subjective Value has suffered narrow defeats in both starts since but they were good efforts, behind Sid’s Annie – a winner again since – at Kempton and then when headed close home by El Bello before going down by a neck back at Wolverhampton last time. Subjective Value had no problem with the shorter trip on that occasion, but his win here in January shows that he’s just as effective over tonight’s distance.