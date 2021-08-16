Check out the two Timeform selections for this evening's card at Southwell.
This five-furlong handicap can go to top weight THE BELL CONDUCTOR who still hasn’t had much racing for a sprinter who’s about to turn five. Formerly with Phillip Makin, for whom he won a couple of races, he made a winning debut for Paul Midgley’s stable over this same course and distance 12 days ago. Making all the running, he just had to be pushed out for a three-quarter length win over Phoenix Star, while Giogiobbo and Scale Force, who both take him on again here, filled the last two places.
That was a career-best effort from The Bell Conductor who has the makings of a useful sprint handicapper for his new yard that does well with such types. He races off only a 4 lb higher mark than last time and he should take all the beating once again.
NAVAL CAPTAIN didn’t make his debut for David O’Meara until early last month but the three-year-old son of No Nay Never made a really good impression when winning a novice at Newcastle, even though it was by the minimum margin. His chances didn’t look good through the first half of the race when he was well off the pace, his inexperience plain to see, but after still having plenty to do two furlongs out, he rattled home in the closing stages to lead on the line and win by a nose from Tantastic.
He looked to need every yard of the six furlongs at Newcastle, so the extra furlong this evening looks sure to be in his favour. Naval Captain also looks bound to have learned a good deal from that initial experience, and with plenty of improvement in the offing, he’s the one to beat for his in-form stable.