THE BELL CONDUCTOR – 17:00 Southwell

This five-furlong handicap can go to top weight THE BELL CONDUCTOR who still hasn’t had much racing for a sprinter who’s about to turn five. Formerly with Phillip Makin, for whom he won a couple of races, he made a winning debut for Paul Midgley’s stable over this same course and distance 12 days ago. Making all the running, he just had to be pushed out for a three-quarter length win over Phoenix Star, while Giogiobbo and Scale Force, who both take him on again here, filled the last two places.

That was a career-best effort from The Bell Conductor who has the makings of a useful sprint handicapper for his new yard that does well with such types. He races off only a 4 lb higher mark than last time and he should take all the beating once again.