NEVER IN FOURTH – 18:00 Wolverhampton

This looks a competitive little nursery with top weight Golden Warrior, having his first start for Marco Botti, and Irish Millions, who went close in a similar event over course-and-distance for William Haggas last month, among those with good claims. However, it is NEVER IN FOURTH who takes the eye at the bottom of the weights.

Roger Teal’s gelding showed improved form when making his nursery debut here last month when keeping on well from the rear to be beaten just over a length into third behind Beauzon. That was over six furlongs, but the way he shaped there suggests he’ll continue to go the right way, particularly as stepping up another furlong. Apprentice George Rooke keeps the ride from the last time.