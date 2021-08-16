John Ingles highlights the Timeform view at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening, identifying a couple of runners of note
This looks a competitive little nursery with top weight Golden Warrior, having his first start for Marco Botti, and Irish Millions, who went close in a similar event over course-and-distance for William Haggas last month, among those with good claims. However, it is NEVER IN FOURTH who takes the eye at the bottom of the weights.
Roger Teal’s gelding showed improved form when making his nursery debut here last month when keeping on well from the rear to be beaten just over a length into third behind Beauzon. That was over six furlongs, but the way he shaped there suggests he’ll continue to go the right way, particularly as stepping up another furlong. Apprentice George Rooke keeps the ride from the last time.
Five useful fillies contest this tightly-knit conditions race over seven furlongs which can go to Marco Botti’s runner RISING STAR who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. She has won both her all-weather starts to date, under this evening’s rider Stefano Cherchi, including a course-and-distance success last season.
More recently, Rising Star has been in excellent form in handicaps, winning at Musselburgh before being placed in a couple of better contests at York and Ascot. Her latest run in a listed race at Ascot can be excused and she’s taken to bounce back and maintain her 100% record on an artificial surface.