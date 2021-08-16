Check out the two horses Timeform think are of interest on tonight's card at Kempton Park.

LADY XENIA - 6.00 Kempton

The grey LADY XENIA was sluggish from the stalls and a fraction keen before running on to finish fifth on her Newmarket debut last month and earned a Timeform rating of 82p on the back of it. She's by Caravaggio but arguably bred for a bit further (dam won beyond a mile and a half) and the nature of the HQ race didn't see her to best effect. The initial outing won't be lost on her and Rab Havlin has a good draw to work with, breaking from stall six and a bunch of newcomers down on his inside.

SHOOT TO KILL - 7.30 Kempton

The strong-travelling SHOOT TO KILL looks to have an ideal set-up here based on the pace map, with One Over Par, Hazel and Ridgeway among those likely to help force the pace. Wizard D'Amour was up there throughout last time too so there's a fair chance those held up will be cutting them down late on. George Scott's horse recorded a career-best 88p performance rating when just missing out over the same course and distance a week ago and can go one better if bringing the same level to the table tonight.