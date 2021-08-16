Sporting Life
Get the latest Timeform tips for the evening action
Get the latest Timeform tips for the evening action

Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

By Timeform
09:47 · TUE September 14, 2021

John Ingles outlines the Timeform view on the action at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening.

MOTORIUS - 19:20 Wolverhampton

This seven-furlong handicap looks a good opportunity for Stuart Williams’ three-year-old Motorius to follow up his recent win at Kempton. He’d shown progressive form in maidens on turf before making his handicap debut at Kempton which was also his first start on all-weather surface.

Also stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time, Motorius showed his opening mark to be wholly inadequate as he routed his field of fellow three-year-olds, quickening to lead over a furlong out and drawing three and a half lengths clear of Super Over at the line. Still lightly raced, Motorius is open to further improvement so he looks capable of defying an 8 lb higher mark here.

TWICE AS LIKELY - 20:20 Wolverhampton

The combination of St Leger-winning jockey William Buick and Richard Hughes can win this five-furlong contest with the filly Twice As Likely who goes for her third win of the year at Wolverhampton. Her two other wins there came over six furlongs in the spring, with her handicap mark having slipped a little in the meantime.

However, Twice As Likely’s latest outing showed that she’s back on a dangerous mark as she lost out by just a nose at Lingfield last month. The only one to get involved from off the pace, she didn’t quite handle the bend well enough but finished well and would have been in front in another stride. She can resume winning ways here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

