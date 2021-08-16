Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

John Ingles outlines the Timeform view on the action at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening.

MOTORIUS - 19:20 Wolverhampton

This seven-furlong handicap looks a good opportunity for Stuart Williams’ three-year-old Motorius to follow up his recent win at Kempton. He’d shown progressive form in maidens on turf before making his handicap debut at Kempton which was also his first start on all-weather surface. Also stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time, Motorius showed his opening mark to be wholly inadequate as he routed his field of fellow three-year-olds, quickening to lead over a furlong out and drawing three and a half lengths clear of Super Over at the line. Still lightly raced, Motorius is open to further improvement so he looks capable of defying an 8 lb higher mark here.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

TWICE AS LIKELY - 20:20 Wolverhampton

The combination of St Leger-winning jockey William Buick and Richard Hughes can win this five-furlong contest with the filly Twice As Likely who goes for her third win of the year at Wolverhampton. Her two other wins there came over six furlongs in the spring, with her handicap mark having slipped a little in the meantime. However, Twice As Likely’s latest outing showed that she’s back on a dangerous mark as she lost out by just a nose at Lingfield last month. The only one to get involved from off the pace, she didn’t quite handle the bend well enough but finished well and would have been in front in another stride. She can resume winning ways here.

Timeform Race Passes offer