Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

John Ingles outlines the Timeform view on the action at Newcastle and Chelmsford on Thursday evening.

ACE ROTHSTEIN – 18:35 Newcastle Michael Bell has his string in fine form and his American-bred three-year-old ACE ROTHSTEIN looks the one to beat under a penalty in this handicap over a mile and a quarter. He improved with each run at two and finished third at Newcastle on his final start last season, so has shown that he acts on the Tapeta surface. Having been gelded in the meantime, Ace Rothstein made an impressive return to action in a handicap at Yarmouth last week when continuing his progress, looking well ahead of his mark when stretching five and a half lengths clear of Oriental Art. Ace Rothstein was quite keen in what was a slowly-run race, so this evening’s slightly shorter trip shouldn’t be a concern. With further improvement to come, he should prove too good for his more exposed rivals under a 6 lb penalty.

THEFASTNTHECURIOUS – 18:55 Chelmsford THEFASTNTHECURIOUS was sent off at 33/1 for her handicap debut at Sandown last time but outran those odds with a cracking effort to finish just over a length second to Yorkshire Lady in quite a competitive fillies’ contest. That was over nine furlongs, but she’s proven over further after finishing runner-up over this evening’s trip of a mile and a quarter at Windsor on her previous outing. Having made her debut for Richard Spencer less than three months ago, Thefastnthecurious could still have some improvement to make. In receipt of weight all round and with apprentice Angus Villiers taking 5 lb off her back, she looks well handicapped, especially as she’s effectively running off a 1 lb lower mark than last time when her jockey put up overweight.

