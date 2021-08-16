Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

John Ingles outlines the Timeform view on the action at Windsor and Redcar on Saturday evening.
Hampshire trainer Simon Hodgson is operating at an impressive 30% strike rate this season and can enhance that further with his progressive three-year-old sprinter TWILIGHT MADNESS in Windsor’s six-furlong handicap.
Twilight Madness won twice on the polytrack at Kempton early in the year and then took a big step forward after a six-month break when blowing apart what looked a reasonably competitive three-year-old handicap at Newmarket late last month, finding plenty after being up with the pace all the way to pull three and a half lengths clear of Chipstead who has won himself since.
Twilight Madness looks destined for better handicaps before the season is out and can complete the four-timer against older rivals this time.
Geoff Harker’s likeable gelding Scottish Summit looks better than ever at the age of eight and he can gain a deserved first success of the season in this qualifier for Redcar’s ‘Straight Mile’ series if the first-time cheekpieces have the desired effect.
He won this same race 12 months ago before going on to win at Newmarket in the autumn and has hit a rich vein of form again of late without quite managing to get his head in front, finishing placed in his last four starts and beaten a length at most each time.
Scottish Summit’s latest start also came at Redcar when finding the less exposed three-year-old Aquaman too good. That was over seven furlongs, but, back over his more usual trip nowadays, the headgear could make him a tough nut to crack.