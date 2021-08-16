Sporting Life
Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

By Timeform
15:34 · SAT August 28, 2021

John Ingles outlines the Timeform view on the action at Windsor and Redcar on Saturday evening.

TWILIGHT MADNESS – 17:25 Windsor

Hampshire trainer Simon Hodgson is operating at an impressive 30% strike rate this season and can enhance that further with his progressive three-year-old sprinter TWILIGHT MADNESS in Windsor’s six-furlong handicap.

Twilight Madness won twice on the polytrack at Kempton early in the year and then took a big step forward after a six-month break when blowing apart what looked a reasonably competitive three-year-old handicap at Newmarket late last month, finding plenty after being up with the pace all the way to pull three and a half lengths clear of Chipstead who has won himself since.

Twilight Madness looks destined for better handicaps before the season is out and can complete the four-timer against older rivals this time.

SCOTTISH SUMMIT – 18:10 Redcar

Geoff Harker’s likeable gelding Scottish Summit looks better than ever at the age of eight and he can gain a deserved first success of the season in this qualifier for Redcar’s ‘Straight Mile’ series if the first-time cheekpieces have the desired effect.

He won this same race 12 months ago before going on to win at Newmarket in the autumn and has hit a rich vein of form again of late without quite managing to get his head in front, finishing placed in his last four starts and beaten a length at most each time.

Scottish Summit’s latest start also came at Redcar when finding the less exposed three-year-old Aquaman too good. That was over seven furlongs, but, back over his more usual trip nowadays, the headgear could make him a tough nut to crack.

