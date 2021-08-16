Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

TWILIGHT MADNESS – 17:25 Windsor

Hampshire trainer Simon Hodgson is operating at an impressive 30% strike rate this season and can enhance that further with his progressive three-year-old sprinter TWILIGHT MADNESS in Windsor’s six-furlong handicap.

Twilight Madness won twice on the polytrack at Kempton early in the year and then took a big step forward after a six-month break when blowing apart what looked a reasonably competitive three-year-old handicap at Newmarket late last month, finding plenty after being up with the pace all the way to pull three and a half lengths clear of Chipstead who has won himself since.

Twilight Madness looks destined for better handicaps before the season is out and can complete the four-timer against older rivals this time.