Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Autumn War – 17:53 Goodwood

Although just six runners have been declared for Goodwood’s two-mile handicap, it looks an open contest. Top weight Just Hubert refused to jump off from a flag start on his last visit to the track but has won at Ascot since then and is a former winner at Goodwood too.

Preference, however, is for another course winner AUTUMN WAR. Also twice successful over a mile and three quarters at Wolverhampton late last year after joining Ian Williams, Autumn War is a free-going sort but appeals as an unexposed type over this longer trip. He caught the eye when a never-nearer fifth in the consolation race for the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle on his only previous try over two miles and has since finished second at Haydock and Newmarket. Autumn War races off the same mark here so is entitled to go close again. He wore cheekpieces for both his wins last year, and on his latest outing, and they’re back on again here.