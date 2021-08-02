Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

John Ingles outlines the Timeform view at Goodwood and Hamilton on Friday evening.
Although just six runners have been declared for Goodwood’s two-mile handicap, it looks an open contest. Top weight Just Hubert refused to jump off from a flag start on his last visit to the track but has won at Ascot since then and is a former winner at Goodwood too.
Preference, however, is for another course winner AUTUMN WAR. Also twice successful over a mile and three quarters at Wolverhampton late last year after joining Ian Williams, Autumn War is a free-going sort but appeals as an unexposed type over this longer trip. He caught the eye when a never-nearer fifth in the consolation race for the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle on his only previous try over two miles and has since finished second at Haydock and Newmarket. Autumn War races off the same mark here so is entitled to go close again. He wore cheekpieces for both his wins last year, and on his latest outing, and they’re back on again here.
William Haggas sends MAHRAJAAN on the long journey from Newmarket to Hamilton but he can make it pay by taking his career record to three wins from four starts. After showing plenty of ability on his debut at Newmarket in June, Mahrajaan has progressed since to win novice contests at Leicester and Ripon. He turned the Ripon race into a very one-sided contest, making all the running to land the odds by nine and a half lengths from Oscillates.
Mahrajaan was stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time on his latest outing and, in receipt of weight from most of his more exposed rivals, he should be hard to beat in his first handicap from a BHA mark of 85. Out of the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Lahudood, Mahrajaan is certainly bred to go on to better things too, as he’s also a half-brother to the dam of his exciting stablemate Baaeed.