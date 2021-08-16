Timeform preview the Cambridgeshire, highlighting the highest-rated runner, an improver and a Flag of note.

Top-Rated Chichester (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 126) Chichester carries a 4 lb penalty for his win in a mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Ayr last week but he still looks well treated after that hugely impressive success. Chichester had been holding his form well but, fitted with a visor for the first time at Ayr, he raised his game to another level, storming six and a half lengths clear of his rivals. Both of Chichester's wins earlier this season were achieved at around a mile, so this drop back in trip won't be an issue. He is clearly in excellent heart, is favoured by these weights (he's officially 8 lb 'well in') and it is easy to see why he has been so heavily supported in the last week.

The big improver Uncle Bryn (120p) John Gosden won this in 2018 and 2019 with a lightly-raced, progressive three-year-old, so his Uncle Bryn, who boasts a similar profile, catches the eye here. Uncle Bryn was considered a Derby prospect over the winter after he won both starts at two in impressive style, but he failed to meet expectations on his return in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in April and then failed to beat a rival in the Dante. However, he was gelded and looked a different proposition on his return from a four-month break at Ascot three weeks ago, making all and winning a shade cosily by three-quarters of a length. That was not an especially competitive affair and this will be much tougher under a penalty, but Uncle Bryn remains unexposed and could have a much bigger effort in his locker.

The Timeform Flag Indeed (Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses) Indeed has raced only twice since finishing a creditable third in a Listed race here two seasons ago. However, he showed that he retains plenty of ability when finishing an encouraging sixth in the Clipper Logistics Handicap on his first start for Sylvester Kirk at York last month. That was Indeed's first start for 14 months but he briefly looked the likeliest winner and was only beaten around two lengths after understandably tiring in the closing stages. He has had a month to recover from those exertions and returns to a course where he has a good record having been placed on both previous outings here, so he is one to consider at a big price.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict Chichester was deeply impressive when bolting up in a first-time visor at Ayr last week, drawing clear in a well-run race with his jockey able to ease down a touch. This is a better race but he's officially ahead of the game under a penalty. The Gosden team has an enviable record in this and are represented by three-year-old Uncle Bryn and Magical Morning, with Indeed the pick of those at longer odds.

Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings 126 Chichester

123 Irish Admiral

122 Magical Morning

122 Bedouin's Story

122 Indeed

122 Lucander