Timeform highlight their best bets at Goodwood and Newmarket on Friday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.
There are a couple of unexposed fillies in this listed event, but they will have to improve a fair bit to reach the level of form SILENCE PLEASE has achieved, and she appears to hold strong claims on her return to action.
She won her first three starts and has kept good company since, placing three times in pattern company in Ireland last season, notably when finishing runner-up to the very smart Tarnawa in a Group 3 at Leopardstown.
Silence Please was a little too keen in a first-time visor when third in a Group 3 over a mile and three quarters on her final start for Jessica Harrington at the Curragh in September, but she should be much happier back at this trip now starting out for a new yard. Her record when fresh is encouraging, too, and a big run is expected now back in listed company with the headgear left off.
NATIONS PRIDE shaped very well on his debut at Yarmouth and has done nothing but progress since, easily mopping up a couple of minor events at Lingfield and Chelmsford towards the end of last year, and he looked a potentially smart colt when completing a hat-trick on his sole run in Dubai in February.
The bare form of those wins doesn’t amount to much but the manner in which he achieved them tells a different story. He showed much improved form when completing a hat-trick at Meydan, once again strong in the betting and running out an emphatic winner, sent into the lead approaching the final furlong and hitting the line still full of running.
Charlie Appleby has won the Newmarket Stakes twice before, while he has also saddled the runner-up in the last two renewals, and Nations Pride has the perfect profile for the race. He sets the standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, remains open to further improvement, and his claims are there for all to see.
STONE OF DESTINY is an infrequent winner, but he has been given a chance by the handicapper, and shaped better than the bare result on his return to British soil at Newmarket earlier this month.
His last win came in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster in 2020 from 1 lb lower, so it has been a while between drinks, but he is often highly tried, and was only beaten a head in this race 12 months ago from a 6 lb higher mark.
Stone of Destiny raced too freely at Newmarket and those exertions told in the closing stages where he had little left to give. That was over six furlongs, though, and while he does stay that far, all of his best form has come over the minimum trip. He should be much happier now at a track he goes well at, represents a yard that has made a good start to the turf season, and is handicapped to go one place better than last year.
