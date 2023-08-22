Horse racing tips for York on Wednesday

Check out Timeform's top-rated horse for every race at York on Wednesday, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

13:50 Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap Timeform top-rated: Intrinsic Bond (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Strongly favours low Pace Forecast: Extreme Specific Pace Hint: Those that race prominently at this trip here are usually favoured but the predicted pace is a very strong one and that will probably disadvantage INTRINSIC BOND while benefitting MONDAMMEJ. Individual Price Hint: ALLIGATOR ALLEY was beaten last time out when trading at 50% or less of his starting Betfair SP.

14:25 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes Timeform top-rated: Ballymount Boy (13 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very weak Specific Pace Hint: However the race develops shouldn’t inconvenience BALLYMOUNT BOY (IRE) who is sure to command plenty of support. Individual Price Hint: BALLYMOUNT BOY (IRE) is well up there on the figures but has been beaten once before when trading at odds on in-running.

15:00 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes Timeform top-rated: Castle Way (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very weak Specific Pace Hint: Horses ridden patiently at this trip here are usually favoured but a steadily-run race will not favour CONTINUOUS (JPN) but should favour CASTLE WAY. Individual Price Hint: GREGORY won last time out when trading at twice or more his Betfair SP.

15:35 Juddmonte International Stakes Timeform top-rated: Paddington (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very weak Specific Pace Hint: The likelihood that the pace will be steady has to be a negative for the prospects of NASHWA if not PADDINGTON. Individual Price Hint: NASHWA traded at a quarter or less of her starting Betfair SP when beaten on her latest outing

16:10 Sky Bet Stayers Handicap Timeform top-rated: Aztec Empire (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint: This race will most likely be run at less than a strong tempo which will probably detract from the chances of THEMAXWECAN (IRE) if not those of AZTEC EMPIRE (IRE). Individual Price Hint: AZTEC EMPIRE (IRE) can be expected to adopt a handy position but despite the probable pace scenario has a record of disappointing after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

16:45 Ireincentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Fillies' Handicap Timeform top-rated: Pinafore (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Against high Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: Those that race prominently at this trip here are usually the ones to be with but the forecast pace is a very strong one and will probably harm the chances of VADAMIAH (IRE) while doing the trick for PINAFORE (IRE). Individual Price Hint: CRUISE (IRE) touched an in-running high at least twice her starting Betfair SP when scoring last time out.

17:20 Sky Bet Nursery Handicap Timeform top-rated: Zoulu Chief Draw Bias: Strongly favours low Pace Forecast: Extreme Specific Pace Hint: Those that race prominently at this trip here are usually favoured but a very strong pace is on the cards and that will probably take the advantage away from ZOULU CHIEF and towards ZABRISKIE POINT. Individual Price Hint: DAPPER VALLEY (IRE) traded at 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten on his most recent outing.

The Ratings Choice Ballymount Boy - 14:25 York

Ballymount Boy made an encouraging start to his career when runner-up at Newcastle in June, going through the contest like the best horse at the weights only for inexperience to tell, and he built on that promise when showing a good turn of pace to get out of a tricky position to score at Hamilton last month. That earned Ballymount Boy a shot at the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last time and he proved well at home in the higher grade, showing much improved form to finish runner-up behind a talented rival who subsequently gave the form a huge boost by winning the Group 1 Prix Morny Stakes at Deauville on Sunday. Ballymount Boy finished off his race powerfully at Goodwood, pulling five lengths clear of the third, and that strength at the finish suggests he should stay seven furlongs. He is up against some promising and unexposed rivals here but his Goodwood form is comfortably the best on offer and, 13 lb clear on Timeform ratings, he sets a good standard for his rivals to aim at. The Big Improver Gregory - 15:00 York

Gregory has shown run-by-run improvement with each outing and extended the unbeaten start to his career to three when landing the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last month. Gregory looked vulnerable when the runner-up, Saint George, pulled out to challenge in the straight but he found plenty for pressure to assert and was well on top by the line, passing the post a length and a half clear and in a good time. He showed at Royal Ascot that he's a strong stayer - as his excellent pedigree suggested he would be - so dropping back to a mile and a half from a mile and three-quarters isn't ideal. However, he's an improving colt The Timeform Flag Intrinsic Bond - 13:50 York Flags: Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

Intrinsic Bond disappointed on his final couple of outings for his previous yard but he bounced right back on his first start for Michael Wigham at Ascot last month, proving better than ever as he pulled two and a half lengths clear. He was unable to follow up off an 8 lb higher mark back at Ascot 11 days ago, but he ran to a similar level in second, finding only a progressive three-year-old too strong and faring best of those who raced prominently. He appeals as being well treated off the same mark as for his latest effort and looks like a major player with Oisin Murphy's presence in the saddle a big positive.