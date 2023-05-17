Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at York on Wednesday.

The Ratings Choice Highfield Princess - 15:00 York

Highfield Princess enjoyed a remarkable season in 2022, registering five victories that included a Group 1 hat-trick in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and Flying Five. She was also successful in the Duke of York Stakes here last season and has obvious claims of retaining her title, for she is penalised and doesn't arrive with the benefit of race fitness on her side this time around. Even with a 5 lb penalty Highfield Princess still holds an advantage on Timeform's figures and is 4 lb clear at the head of the weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver La Yakel - 13:50 York

William Haggas has won the last two editions of this handicap with Ilaraab and Gaassee, two lightly-raced four-year-olds owned by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum. The owner-trainer combination are represented by a similar type here in La Yakel, who progressed well during his first season of racing last term, winning on a couple of occasions, most notably in a competitive and valuable handicap at Ascot in September. He was unable to complete the hat-trick in a typically strong edition of the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket on his final start of the campaign, but he ran creditably in fourth and remains with plenty of potential given he's raced only five times and is in excellent hands.

The Timeform Flag Gis A Sub - 14:25 York Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Gis A Sub endured a disappointing and winless campaign last season but, having been given a chance by the handicapper, he shaped with much more promise on his return at Newmarket 11 days ago when he showed plenty of speed and enthusiasm to lead that big field but ultimately seemed to need the run and faded into eighth. The handicapper has eased Gis A Sub another 2 lb and he appeals as being on a good mark, especially based on his runner-up effort in the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes over this course and distance in 2021. His best effort of last season also came at York and he can launch a bold bid at a track where he clearly goes well.