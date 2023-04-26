Check out Patrick Mullins' course guide, Fran Berry and Billy Nash's best bets and a preview of every race for day two of the Punchestown Festival.

Patrick Mullins Course Guide It's a very enjoyable track to ride. It's very different to Cheltenham, it's exactly the inverse. At Cheltenham the highest point of the track is when you turn out of the back straight, you're downhill to the home straight then you rise up to the finish whereas Punchestown is the opposite. The lowest point of the track is turning out of the back straight, you climb all the way up to the home straight then you go downhill into it. The straight itself does rise a little but falls away again and is basically a downhill finish. You need a horse that travels and it's probably a track that suits more a speed horse, it's quite hard to make up a lot of ground there.

It's the only one of the spring festivals that's right-handed too. The likes of Champ Kiely and Gaelic Warrior should be at an advantage this week. On the chase track there's a lot of jumping. You've got three down the back straight, you turn across the side and there's two fences there, both uphill, then two in the home straight. It really suits a horse who is a fast, fluid, jumper. In Leopardstown there are only two fences in the last four or five furlongs. There are four at Punchestown and it definitely suits horses that are better jumpers, you can kind of get away with it more at Leopardstown. Going and weather: Yielding to Soft. Following 4mm of rain on Monday morning. Mainly dry today, possibility of 2mm (approx) tonight, with a further 2-7mm (approx) through Thursday. Turning milder towards the weekend with possibility of passing showers according to Met Eireann.

Fran Berry Nap: 3.40 Unanswered

Remains potentially very well handicapped and the more the ground dries the bigger his chance of winning. Billy Nash Nap: 4.15 Senior Chief

13 are due to face the starter in the final of the Red Mills Auction series but the race can quickly be whittled down to just a handful of realistic contenders. Sandor Clegane and Three Card Brag had hard races at Cheltenham, form that has taken a couple of small knocks since, while Nucky Johnson needs to bounce back from a dismal effort at Fairyhouse just over a fortnight ago. That leaves us with the progressive Senior Chief who is learning by the run and can complete a hat-trick here. The way he travelled through his race at Navan last time would suggest the drop back to this trip won't inconvenience him and I'd be very surprised if there wasn't even more to come from him.

Big race of the day 5.55 Punchestown - Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup Pace Map: The question here is whop will make the running? There's no obvious pace angle with Bravemansgame and Envoi Allen put forward as possibles one to go forward. Whatever the scenario though it's unlikely to trouble Galopin Des Champs.

Timeform top rated: Galopin Des Champs

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS confirmed himself at the top of the chasing tree when putting up one of the best performances in the Gold Cup in recent years when beating Bravemansgame by 7 lengths and he can end the season with another Grade 1 success. Bravemansgame can follow him home again, with Ryanair winner Envoi Allen best of the others

Other race previews 15.40 Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle

VERDICT : Plenty in with a shout in an ultra-competitive opener, including UNANSWERED. Tony Martin's 6-y-o arrives on the back of solid placed efforts in similar big-field events in recent months and, clearly still on a workable mark, he could well be the way to go. Bread And Butter, starting out for Olly Murphy, La Malmason and Butterflyvespiere are a trio of others to consider, with Cillians Charm another likely capable of better now stepping up in trip. Timeform top rated: Unanswered Sky Bet offer: Paying 7 places instead of 4

VERDICT: SENIOR CHIEF is selected to continue his trend of run-by-run improvement and complete a hat-trick for the Henry de Bromhead/Rachael Blackmore partnership. The drop back in trip is a slight concern for Albert Bartlett third and fifth Sandor Clegane and Three Card Brag but they should still have the class to figure. Noel Meade's Nucky Johnson is another unlikely to be too far away. Timeform top rated: Sandor Clegane

VERDICT: IMAGINE fared best of the handicap debutants when a very good fifth of 21 in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival 6 weeks ago and that form is arguably the best on offer. Grangeclare West wasn't up to Grade 1 level the last twice but should make much more of an impact here, while Da Capo Glory could figure if his latest run is forgiven. Timeform top rated: Imagine

VERDICT: GAELIC WARRIOR ran a cracker when second in the Ballymore at Cheltenham and will be a tough nut to crack if his stamina holds now stepping up in trip again. Salvador Ziggy produced an excellent performance under a big weight in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham and can give the selection most to do ahead of Albert Bartlett runner-up Affordale Fury. Timeform top rated: Gaelic Warrior

VERDICT: A DREAM TO SHARE had something to spare when landing the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham and he's a fairly straightforward selection as he bids to take another Grade 1 event. Tullyhill was hugely impressive when making a successful Rules debut at Gowran, so he looks the main threat ahead of his stablemate Rath Gaul Boy, who was second the selection when last seen at Tipperary 11 months ago. Timeform top rated: A Dream To Share

VERDICT: HA D'OR was out of his depth in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival but his opening mark is a fair one on the pick of his form so he could be the answer. Ilikedwayurthinkin took a step back in the right direction in this headgear when third at Leopardstown and rates the main threat ahead of Andy Dufresne, who failed to meet expections in the Grand Annual. Timeform top rated: Ha D'Or Sky Bet offer: Paying 4 places instead of 3