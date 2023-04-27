Check out Patrick Mullins' course guide, Fran Berry and Billy Nash's best bets and a preview of every race for day three of the Punchestown Festival.

THURSDAY

Going and weather: Yielding. Mainly dry Wednesday, rain moving in from lunchtime Thursday with possibility of 15-20mm (approx) through Thursday evening according to Met Éireann. Mainly dry and milder thereafter with possibility of showers.

Fran Berry Thursday Nap: Will appear here...

Billy Nash Thursday Nap: Fighting Fit e.w. (4.15)

There have been signs of late that Phillip Dempsey's horses are returning to form after a spell in the doldrums and his Fighting Fit appears to have solid each-way claims in what is a very competitive affair. Successful on his last two starts last season, Fighting Fit shaped a good deal better than his finishing position would suggest at Limerick in October and I wouldn't read too much into his run at Fairyhouse last time. He was noticeably weak in the market that day, is entitled to strip fitter for the run and all of his best form is at this sort of trip. There should be plenty of pace on here, which will suit the selection, and first-time cheekpieces may eke out some improvement.

Big race of the day 5.25 Punchestown - Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle

Timeform verdict: TEAHUPOO wasn't seen to best effect when a close third to Sire Du Berlais in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and, still unexposed as a stayer, he is taken to emerge on top this time. To his credit, Sire Du Berlais subsequently produced another career-best when following up at Aintree and he won't go down without a fight. Klassical Dream can be expected to make a bold bid to win this race for the third consecutive, while stablemate Monkfish is a fascinating contender. Pace Map

Pace Forecast : Weak Specific Pace Hint : The probable steady pace should boost the prospects of ASTERION FORLONGE rather than SIRE DU BERLAIS. Individual Price Hint : ASTERION FORLONGE usually races prominently but even given our pace calculations has a good chance of trading much shorter than his Betfair SP.

Other race previews 15.40 Specialist Group Handicap Hurdle (88-123)

Timeform verdict: Plenty with claims here, including FIGAROC, who wasn't seen to best effect on handicap debut at Fairyhouse last time and remains open to improvement. By Your Side, Golf Marin and Broomfield Bijou make up the shortlist. Timeform top rated: By Your Side 138p Sky Bet offer: Paying 7 places instead of 4

Timeform verdict: British raider DOUGLAS TALKING lost little caste in defeat when runner-up in a valuable Aintree handicap a fortnight ago and, with the promise of even better to come from this bold-jumping 7-y-o over fences, he is taken to resume winning ways. Dinoblue is a much-respected main danger on the back of his Fairyhouse success, a race in which Whiskeywealth would've likely finished second but for falling at the final fence. The latter is an each-way player but The Folkes Tiara is third choice. Timeform top rated: Call Me Lyreen 167 Sky Bet offer: Paying 5 places instead of 3

Timeform verdict: STEALTHY TOM looks to have found his niche in this discipline and can land the spoils. Mortal and Vital Island rate the principal dangers. Timeform top rated: Mortal 148 Sky Bet offer: Paying 4 places instead of 3

Timeform verdict: Although seemingly deserted by Paul Townend the fact PARMENION went off favourite in a Fairyhouse Grade 2 over Easter suggests he's thought capable of even better than he's shown so far so perhaps he can provide the Willie Mullins stable with a third win in this very competitive handicap in the last 4 years. Grozni showed he can cope with the demands of a competitive, big-field affair when second at the Dublin Racing Festival and heads the many dangers along with Sweet Will and Lord Snootie. Timeform top rated: Unanswered 161 Sky Bet offer: Paying 7 places instead of 4

Timeform verdict: This should be plain sailing for the top-class EL FABIOLO who has already shown he's superior to stablemates Dysart Dynamo (second choice) and Saint Roi and can make it a perfect 4-4 in his novice chase season. Timeform top rated: El Fabiolo 184p

Timeform verdict: QUEEN JANE has improved markedly for the switch to chasing, readily making it 2-2 at Limerick (17.5f) last month, and an 11 lb rise in the weights shouldn't prevent a bold bid to complete the hat-trick on that evidence. Her stablemate Secret She Keeps is similarly low mileage and feared, along with Western Zara and Pont Aval. Timeform top rated: Queen Jane 147p Sky Bet offer: Paying 4 places instead of 3