Horse racing tips for the Curragh on Sunday

Timeform highlight their best bets on Sunday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Tarawa - 17:25 Curragh

Auguste Rodin is clear of his rivals on ratings in the Irish Derby, but he isn't really backable at his current odds, so another horse who has an excellent chance on the figures is the Dermot Weld-trained Tarawa. She is from a good family and built on the promise of her debut experience when opening her account over seven furlongs at Leopardstown in October last year. Tarawa went like the best horse at the weights on her return in a Group 3 upped to a mile in May, but was given too much to do and was unable to catch the all-the-way winner. She stepped up further when hitting the frame behind stablemate Tahiyra in the Irish 1000 Guineas last time, not looking out of place at the top level, and impressing with how she moved through the contest. This represents a drop in class and she has an excellent chance of opening her account for the season, before a likely return to pattern company.

The Big Improver Bucanero Fuerte - 13:50 Curragh

Bucanero Fuerte was the most expensive of those sold at public auction when making his debut in a five-furlong maiden at this course in March and he duly made a winning start, looking an above-average prospect, running to a high level for a debutant at that time of year. The form of that race hasn't really worked out as yet, but he was one of the picks on looks ahead of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, and built on his debut promise as expected. There was plenty to like about the manner in which he travelled through that contest, racing in the near-side group and keeping on well once headed on that side around a furlong out. Bucanero Fuerte confirmed himself a near-smart juvenile on just his second start and that experience won't be lost on him. There should be plenty more to come from him now and he already sets the standard.

The Timeform Flag Arniemac - 16:15 Curragh Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated