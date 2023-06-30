Horse racing tips for the Curragh and Windsor on Saturday

Timeform highlight their best bets on Saturday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Via Sistina - 15:25 Curragh

Via Sistina shaped really well when finishing runner-up on her first start for George Boughey in the Group 3 Pride Stakes at Newmarket in October (was previously trained by Joseph Tuite) and she then justified support to land a similar event at Toulouse the following month. Via Sistina took her form to another level, though, when bolting up in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes on her return at Newmarket in May, not needing to come off the bridle to score by six lengths. That very smart performance was just about the best in the race's history and gives Via Sistina strong claims here on her first crack at a Group 1 - she is at least 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Huxley - 13:40 Curragh

Huxley is bred to be smart - he is closely related to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Cloth of Stars - and he shaped much better than the bare result would suggest when beating only one rival home over course and distance a few weeks ago. Huxley tracked the pace going well but was denied a run over a furlong out which resulted in him being snatched up and losing ground. He finished with running still to give and is open to significant improvement if granted a clearer passage.

The Timeform Flag Elnajmm - 15:20 Windsor Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Timing, Top-Rated

Elnajmm showed plenty to work with when runner-up on debut at Kempton on his only outing last season, getting the hang of things late on. Elnajmm was unable to threaten the impressive winner, who went on to defy a penalty, but he kept on well in the straight and clocked a notable sectional time. He ought to be more streetwise on his return here and his finishing effort at Kempton suggests he has more to offer over this longer trip.