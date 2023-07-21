Horse racing tips for the Curragh and Newbury on Saturday

Timeform highlight their best bets at the Curragh and Newbury on Saturday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Savethelastdance - 15:45 Curragh

Savethelastdance lacked Soul Sister's turn of pace when runner-up in the Oaks at Epsom last month, but she stuck to her task well, leaving the impression that she would have been suited by a greater emphasis on stamina. Conditions were on the quick side at Epsom, whereas Timeform labelled the ground heavy when Savethelastdance slammed her rivals by 22 lengths in the Cheshire Oaks on her previous start. Savethelastdance heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by at least 5 lb based on that smart performance at Chester, and conditions at the Curragh should suit as there's likely to be plenty of cut in the ground.

The Big Improver Sweet William - 14:25 Newbury

Sweet William boasts a stout pedigree - he's by Sea The Stars and out of a useful stayer who has produced St Leger winner Hurricane Lane - and he looks likely to be suited by the step up in trip on his handicap debut. Sweet William shaped with plenty of promise when finishing runner-up on his first three starts, including on his reappearance when chasing home subsequent Queen's Vase runner-up Saint George at Southwell, and he didn't need to improve to get off the mark in a mile-and-a-half novice at Doncaster last month. He scored with plenty in hand at Doncaster and he now goes handicapping from an attractive opening mark of 88 with the step up to two miles promising to bring abut a bigger effort.

The Timeform Flag Art Power - 15:10 Curragh Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Art Power was an impressive winner of the Greenlands Stakes over six furlongs here in May and that took his record at the Curragh to three wins from as many starts. Art Power ran right up to his best on that occasion, impressing with how he powered four and a quarter lengths clear after racing with zest at the head of affairs, and that is just about the pick of the form on offer. He made no impact in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Royal Ascot last month but got back on track when a creditable fourth in the July Cup last week, and the drop back to five furlongs shouldn't prevent a bold bid at a track where he goes so well.