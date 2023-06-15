Sporting Life
Horse racing tips for Sandown and York on Saturday

By Timeform
19:12 · FRI June 16, 2023

Timeform highlight their best bets on Saturday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice

Harry Magnus - 15:25 Sandown

Harry Magnus had some strong form in all-weather novices, including a runner-up effort behind Shaquille at Wolverhampton last year, and he made the most of a generous-looking opening mark on his handicap debut at Newmarket in April.

He looked well treated after going up only 4 lb for that smooth one-length success, but he was unable to follow up at Doncaster where he ruined his chance by breaking slowly on his return to sprinting.

He'll be suited by stepping back up to seven furlongs here and is worth another chance to prove that a 4 lb rise in the weights for his Newmarket success was lenient. He is 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

The Big Improver

Rowayeh - 16:35 Sandown

Rowayeh was too green to do herself justice on her only start as a juvenile but she showed improved form to finish third on her return at Newmarket in April and then took another step forward to get off the mark at Beverley last month.

Rowayeh was ultimately pushed hard at Beverley, scoring by just a head, but she impressed with how she moved through that contest and can continue going the right way.

Her well-made physique and good pedigree - she's by leading sire Dubawi and out of a mare from a smart family - offer hope that there will be more to come from this unexposed three-year-old.

The Timeform Flag

Tropez Power - 16:50 York

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated, Cold Trainer

Tropez Power was unable to match the winner's powerful finishing kick at Doncaster a couple of weeks ago, but he caught the eye with how well he moved through that contest and proved best of the rest.

Tropez Power is able to race off a lower mark on turf compared to the all-weather and the way he cruised into things so easily at Doncaster suggests he's capable of taking advantage.

The third from Doncaster has won since to give the form a boost and Tropez Power, who is able to race off the same mark as last time, is 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here. His trainer John Quinn has the Cold Trainer Flag, though it's worth noting he snapped the losing run at Haydock on Friday with Finbar's Lad.

