Horse racing tips for Royal Ascot on Friday

Timeform highlight their best bets on Friday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Little Big Bear – 15:05 Royal Ascot

A big disappointment when down the field in the 2000 Guineas, Little Big Bear got his career back on track with a decisive success in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last time, ultimately landing the spoils by a length and a quarter and doing so without needing to match the form of his Phoenix Stakes tour de force which earned him a Timeform rating of 126 and saw him crowned the highest-rated two-year-old in 2022. Though precocious as a juvenile, Little Big Bear is a big, strong, lengthy colt and there's no doubting that he's trained on now. Sprinting is clearly his game and he’s entitled to be seen as the one to beat for this Group One judged on the style of his Haydock win and the substance of his two-year-old form. For context, Little Big Bear is 8 lb clear of his main form rival, Shaquille, on weight-adjusted ratings, while the fact he's proven his effectiveness at this track when winning last year's Windsor Castle Stakes is also a plus.

"She ticks a load of boxes" | Tips and best bets for day four of Royal Ascot 2023

The Big Improver Carla’s Way – 14:30 Royal Ascot

Less than six weeks after being bought for £350,000 at the breeze-ups, Carla's Way made the perfect to her career on the racecourse with an impressive victory at Doncaster earlier this month, seeing it out really well considering she took time to settle. The pace was steady for a furlong until the freewheeling Carla's Way went to the front and it was all but over as a contest once she quickened entering the final furlong. She quickly asserted to pass the post with two and a quarter lengths to spare over her closest pursuer, Star of Mystery, who advertised the strength of that maiden when winning her next start at Haydock by 11 lengths. That form sees Carla's Way top the field here on weight-adjusted figures, while the small 'p' attached to her rating denotes that she should improve with the experience under her belt. A smart prospect, she is fancied to take the step up in grade in her stride to maintain her unbeaten record on the way to bigger and better things.

The Timeform Flag Marksman Queen – 17:00 Royal Ascot Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Marksman Queen shaped encouragingly when filling the runner-up spot on her handicap debut at Kempton a couple of weeks ago, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just three quarters of a length having conceded first run to one who dictated throughout. That was a better effort than when previously winning a couple of novice events on the all-weather and a 2 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to be enough to prevent her from adding to her tally somewhere down the line. Today could well be the day given that she is the pick of the 30 runners on weight-adjusted ratings, with further progress also on the cards given her unexposed profile. Trained by the in-form John and Thady Gosden (77% of horses running to form), Marksman Queen is certainly in the right hands to go on improving and should mount a bold bid to make it three from four with the hood she wore for the first time at Kempton retained.