Timeform highlight their best bets at Newmarket on Saturday in the form of a big improver, handicap hotshot and a Flag to note.

The Big Improver City of Troy - 15:25 Newmarket

City of Troy boasts a good pedigree - he's by Justify and out of Fillies' Mile winner Together Forever - and he looked like an exciting prospect when winning on debut at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago. City of Troy was pushed along two furlongs out but he found plenty and asserted inside the final furlong, impressing more the further he went. He's a potentially smart colt and has the Timeform 'Large P' attached to his rating to highlight that he is open to significant improvement.

Handicap Hotshot Desert Voice - 14:15 Newmarket

Desert Voice looked green and in need of the experience when in mid-division on her debut at Salisbury in May but she took a big step forward on that form to get off the mark at Yarmouth on her second start, winning readily despite still not being the finished article. Desert Voice got the better of some other well-bred fillies from powerful yards at Yarmouth and she progressed again to follow up on her handicap debut at Doncaster a couple of weeks ago, impressing with how she moved through that contest. That performance was backed up by the clock and a 4 lb higher mark should not prevent a bold here, particularly with Adam Farragher's 3 lb claim offsetting most of that rise.

The Timeform Flag Azure Blue - 16:35 Newmarket Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Azure Blue enjoyed a productive campaign last term, winning on four occasions, including in listed company on Newmarket's Rowley Mile course on her final start of the season. She has continued to improve this season and followed up another listed win on the Rowley Mile with a Group 2 success at York last month, showing very smart form to beat Highfield Princess with a bit in hand. Azure Blue impressed with how she moved through that contest at York, looking like a Group 1 performer in the making, and she ought to launch another bold bid at Newmarket (her record across both tracks reads four wins from five starts).