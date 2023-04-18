Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note ahead of day one of the Craven Meeting at Newmarket.

The Ratings Banker Ottoman Fleet - 3.35 Newmarket

The unbeaten Poker Face is set to start favourite in the Earl Of Sefton and while he's clearly exciting and still has a Timeform 'p' attached to his rating, he also has 6 lbs to find with OTTOMAN FLEET. Charlie Appleby's charge holds the edge on form having enjoyed a productive spell in Meydan this winter and represents last year's winning yard. He goes well at the track too having twice won on the Rowley Mile, including an impressive success in a Listed race last autumn. Poker Face looks the the chief threat ahead of Raadobarg, who could have a bit more to offer now with George Boughey.

The Big Improver Majestic Pride - 1.50 Newmarket

There are whole host of potential improvers in the bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes and chief among them is MAJESTIC PRIDE. The choice of William Buick ahead of City Of Kings, he made a promising debut when second to the more experienced Physique over seven furlongs here in October and duly opened is account when sent off 1/4 favourite at Chelmsford three weeks later. A Shamardal half-brother to Farhh, he's a very exciting prospect. Holguin enjoyed a good juvenile campaign and looks the type to train on so he's got to be respected, while Hi Royal is another with the scope to rate much higher in 2023.

The Timeform Flag Rebel Territory - 2.25 Newmarket

Horse For Course He won here in 2021 and shaped well on his only subsequent visit, his final run of last season, so REBEL TERRITORY has to be of interest on seasonal comeback. Amanda Perrett's charge was too free through the race when last seen, having moved smoothly into contention before finishing fifth to Ghaly. Down 2 lbs, he's below his last winning mark and while he didn't quite progress as expected last season, he made a successful reappearance and the drop to seven furlongs is likely to suit. New Kingdom was better than ever when successful at Meydan and is sure to be popular in oposition, while Juan Les Pins is another to consider.