Horse racing tips for Newmarket on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Zoulu Chief - 14:05 Newmarket

Zoulu Chief was an emphatic winner of a six-furlong nursery at Windsor on his penultimate start, impressing with how enthusiastically he raced at the head of affairs before powering four and three-quarter lengths clear, and he backed that up with another all-the-way win in a valuable nursery at York only six days later. Zoulu Chief showed fantastic pace to run his rivals ragged at York and that has proved to be an extremely strong piece of form - six rivals won next time out, including the second, third and fourth. He sets a clear standard on that form - he's 5 lb clear of Woodhay Wonder on Timeform's figures and a further 5 lb clear of the next best - and this looks like a good opportunity for him to complete the hat-trick.

The Big Improver Queen Emma - 14:40 Newmarket

Queen Emma has improved in leaps and bounds since tackling a mile and a half and should still have more to offer for William Haggas. She did well to get off the mark at Lingfield in July, coming from further back than ideal in a steadily-run race, and was then far from all out to land the odds on her handicap debut at Goodwood. She was unable to complete the hat-trick in a stronger race at Doncaster last month but she produced her best effort yet behind a tough rival and can continue on her upward curve.

The Timeform Flag Coco Jamboo - 17:00 Newmarket Flags: Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Coco Jamboo ran well when runner-up behind a smart prospect in a big-field handicap at York on her penultimate start and she then raised her game to score at Sandown last month. That was a drop in grade for Coco Jamboo and she made the most of it in style, impressing with how fluently she travelled and how readily she settled matters when produced to lead over a furlong out. That seven-furlong handicap was run at just a modest gallop but Coco Jamboo found an excellent turn of foot, clocking a good closing sectional to draw two and three-quarter lengths clear. She still looks well treated after a 6 lb rise in the weights and can follow up.