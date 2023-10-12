Horse racing tips for Newmarket on Friday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Newmarket on Friday.

The Ratings Choice Shuwari – 16:10 Newmarket

Shuwari looked a good prospect when kicking off her career with back-to-back victories, first making a winning debut in a novice event at Newbury in June and then taking a big step forward to follow up in a Listed race at Sandown a few weeks later, showing a good attitude there to beat the subsequent Group 1 winner, Fallen Angel, by half a length. Though losing her unbeaten record when sent off a well-backed favourite for the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes at this course last time, Shuwari shaped better than the bare result in filling the runner-up spot, simply being left with too much ground to make up and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths. That experience of the track should stand Shuwari in good stead and she is very much the one to beat on that form. For context, she is 5lb clear of her main form rival, Rockfel third Ylang Ylang, on Timeform’s weight-adjusted figures, while the small ‘p’ attached to her rating denotes that she is likely to progress further now stepping up to a mile.

The Big Improver Skellet – 14:25 Newmarket

Skellet shaped with plenty of encouragement when finishing fourth on her debut at Sandown in August, keeping on well under considerate handling to be beaten just a length, and she confirmed the promise of that effort when producing a dominant performance to get off the mark at Salisbury last time. Sent off the 6/5-on favourite at Salisbury, Skellet still showed signs of greenness but was ultimately well on top at the finish, asserting in the final 100 yards to land the spoils by a length and a quarter from Serene Seraph, who advertised the strength of that form when going one place better with a wide-margin success at Newbury next time. A Kingman filly who is a half-sister to several winners, Skellet must be considered a smart prospect and she is well worth a try in these deeper waters, with further progress on the cards as she gets more experience under her belt.

The Timeform Flag Humanity – 15:35 Newmarket Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Humanity looked a different proposition in first-time blinkers when opening his account at Lingfield last month, drawing clear in the final furlong to win by three and a quarter lengths, and he then made a mockery of his opening mark when following up by nearly twice as far in a handicap at Kempton three weeks later. That was another career-best effort – and by some margin – as he left a useful field trailing in his wake. Settled just behind the leader in the early stages, he travelled fluently and soon had the race in safe keeping once moving to the front over two furlongs out, ultimately winning by six lengths in impressive fashion. The manner of that victory suggest Humanity is potentially well treated here under a 6lb penalty, especially as he probably hasn’t reached his ceiling yet. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, who have their team in rude health (78% of horses running to form), Humanity is fancied to complete the hat-trick on his way to pattern company in 2024.