Horse racing tips for Newmarket on Friday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Newmarket on Friday.

The Ratings Choice New London - 17:20 Newmarket

NEW LONDON developed into a very smart performer last season, winning three times, most notably the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood, before signing off with a respectable second in the St Leger at Doncaster. He's only been seen on a couple of occasions this season and was disappointing in a Group 1 in Germany last month when fitted with cheekpieces for the first time. However, he didn't run badly when beaten only half a length and a neck in third in a steadily-run listed race on his return on the July Course in July. The form he showed when winning the Gordon Stakes last season, beating subsequent Great Voltigeur winner Deauville Legend by a length and three-quarters, is the best on offer here and places him 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Sweet Memories - 14:25 Newmarket

SWEET MEMORIES offered something to work with when fourth in a Wolverhampton novice on her only start last year, but she showed much-improved form to strike on her return at Newbury in July, not needing maximum urging to fend off a race-fit rival by half a length with a further three and a half lengths back to the third. Sweet Memories then took another big step forward to land a listed race on the July Course a couple of weeks later, proving well suited by the step up to a mile and a half as she stayed on strongly to score by a length and three-quarters despite still looking a little green. She has come a long way in a short space of time this season and, given her lightly-raced profile, there should still be more to come.

The Timeform Flag Crack Shot - 17:55 Newmarket Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

CRACK SHOT was ultimately beaten nearly nine lengths in fifth when upped in trip and tackling testing ground for the first time on his handicap debut at Glorious Goodwood, but he shaped with encouragement in a superb renewal of what is usually a strong event. Four next-time-out winners have come from that mile-and-a-quarter handicap, including Crack Shot who landed a weaker handicap back at a mile and on a sound surface at Newbury last month. Crack Shot kept on well to fend off another promising three-year-old with the pair pulling two and three-quarter lengths clear of the third, marking himself out as a one to keep on side. A 5 lb rise in the weights could underestimate the lightly raced Crack Shot who should still have more to offer, while the continued good form of trainer Ed Walker is also in his favour.