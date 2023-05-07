Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Newmarket and Salisbury on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Adayar - 13:15 Newmarket

Adayar developed into a top-class performer as a three-year-old, running out an authoritative winner of the Derby at Epsom and then following up in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. As at Epsom, he showed speed, stamina and a really willing attitude to get the verdict. Adayar suffered an interrupted campaign last term, making it to the track only twice, but after making the most of a simple opportunity in a conditions race at Doncaster he showed high-class form that wasn't far off his best to finish runner-up in the Champion Stakes. He was beaten only half a length by Bay Bridge on that occasion and should prove difficult to beat if running to a similar level here, particularly in receipt of 5 lb from main market rival Anmaat. Adayar heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 8 lb

The Big Improver Queen of Fairies - 14:25 Newmarket

Queen of Fairies is bred to be talented - she's a daughter of Cracksman out of a half-sister to Teofilo - and she looked a really bright prospect when overcoming inexperience to make a winning start at Southwell in December. Queen of Fairies took a bit of time to get the hang of things on her debut, but, under just hand riding, she she was really motoring by the line and passed the post with a three-and-a-quarter-length advantage. It was impressive how she was able to pull clear off just a steady pace, looking full of running, and she has the Timeform large P to denote that she is likely capable of much better.

The Timeform Flag Troon - 15:55 Salisbury Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Troon created an excellent impression when making a winning debut at Kempton last season, looking a useful prospect as he came from an unpromising position to hit the front inside the final half-furlong. Troon was held up in rear but he made good headway over two furlongs out and, after being switched a furlong out, stayed on strongly down the outside, clocking a good closing sectional to score by three-quarters of a length with the runner-up pulling a further four lengths clear of the third. He carries a penalty for that success but still sets a good standard and remains open to further improvement, so he stands out as the one to beat.