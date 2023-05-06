Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Newmarket and Naas on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Eminency – 17:15 Newmarket

Eminency failed to justify favouritism on his return to action at Kempton a couple of weeks ago, but that doesn’t tell the whole story as nothing went right for him from an early stage and he left the impression he probably would have won had things panned out better. His troubles began when he was hampered at the start and, having raced off the pace, he then met more trouble when looking to deliver a challenge entering the final two furlongs. He was switched soon after but again found himself short of room in the final furlong, ultimately passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner despite never getting the opportunity to fully open up. That was still a career-best effort from Eminency and just a repeat of that form will give him every chance of making amends here from an unchanged mark. For context, he is 3 lb clear of his main form rival, Expert Agent, on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings, while the small ‘p’ attached to his rating denotes that he may yet have more to offer after just five starts.

The Big Improver Sandy Creek – 17:10 Naas

The seven-furlong event for two-year-old fillies run at the Irish Derby meeting is typically one of the strongest maidens run all season, with recent winners including the subsequent Group One winners Alice Springs (2015), Happily (2017) and Discoveries (2021). Last year the race was won by Never Ending Story – who has since shown borderline smart form when winning last month’s 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown – while the runner-up, Sandy Creek, also shaped with lots of encouragement, faring best of the newcomers as she was beaten just a length and a quarter into second. Help up off the pace, she still had plenty to do two furlongs out before finishing with a flourish under hands-and-heels riding to be closest at the line. By Frankel and closely related to the smart Stone Age (by Galileo), Sandy Creek certainly has plenty to recommend her on pedigree and she seems sure to go on to better things judged on the promise of that debut last June. Her subsequent absence is a slight concern, but she is likely to have a class edge over her rivals here in what doesn’t look the deepest maiden despite the big field.

The Timeform Flag Tanmawwy – 14:50 Newmarket Sectional, Timeform Top Rated

Tanmawwy has often shaped like there’s a big handicap in him when everything falls right and there was again plenty to like about his latest run at Newbury, proving at least as good as ever after seven months on the sidelines. That race was run at a strong gallop in testing conditions and Tanmawwy arguably raced a shade closer to the pace than ideal under the circumstances. He still looked the likeliest winner when leading in the final furlong, hitting a low of 1.12 in-running on the Betfair Exchange, before being collared close home by one who delivered his challenge from much further back. The sectional timings underline that Tanmawwy deserved extra credit for sustaining his run for as long as he did and he certainly showed enough to suggest there are more races to be won with him from a BHA mark of 95. Generally progressive last year with three wins, he remains very much one to keep on the right side.