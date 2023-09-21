Horse racing tips for Newbury and York on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Newbury and York on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Sense of Duty - 13:30 Newbury

Sense of Duty has a long absence to overcome on her first start at five furlongs, but she looked a potential top-notcher when last seen slamming her rivals in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle in June last year. Sense of Duty had been progressing well and took another big step forward to storm home and land the Chipchase by four and a half lengths, showing a very smart level of form that sets the clear standard in this contest. That took Sense of Duty's record to four wins from five starts - her sole defeat came when beaten only a head on debut - and she is a highly promising sprinter who can pick up where she left off.

The Big Improver Solution - 16:55 York

Solution offered encouragement on his first couple of starts in handicaps, finding only one too strong at Ffos Las and Windsor, but he has raised his game since tackling two miles and arrives here in search of the hat-trick following wins at Kempton and Lingfield. Solution got the verdict in a tight finish at Kempton on his penultimate start, and even though that contest was run at a steady gallop the form has worked out really well with the second, third and fourth all scoring next time. Solution did his own bit for the form by following up with something to spare in another steadily-run affair at Lingfield earlier this month and he remains with more to offer when granted a proper test at the trip.

The Timeform Flag Unlimited - 14:35 York Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Unlimited showed something to work with in three starts in novices and, having been gelded, he raised his game to make a successful handicap debut at Newbury last month, winning with more in hand than the margin of a length and a quarter might suggest after being held up in a steadily-run race. Unlimited had to work hard to defy a penalty at Kempton last time, but he did well to overhaul a thriving rival who had the run of the race, and it was notable how the front pair pulled seven lengths clear of the third. He clocked a notable sectional time to prevail at Kempton, showing he's capable of a bigger effort under the right circumstances, and a 5 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this progressive three-year-old from completing the hat-trick.