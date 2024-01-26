Horse racing tips for Leopardstown on Sunday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Sunday.

The Ratings Choice BALLYBURN - 13:40 Leopardstown

He's a fascinating runner in this Grade One and BALLYBURN goes into it eight pounds clear on Timeform ratings. Willie Mullins' charge left his hurdling debut well behind when winning over two-and-a-half miles here last time, thumping subsequent winner Cleatus Poolaw by 25 lengths. He has the speed to cope with the return to two miles and is expected to underline his Cheltenham Festival credentials.

"If he jumps round, he wins!" | Dublin Racing Festival Sunday preview and tips

The Big Improver AURORA VEGA - 16:25 Leopardstown

When you're a daughter of Quevega clearly you have a lot to live up to but AURORA VEGA has made a very bright start to her career. She's three-from-three in bumpers, winning at Sligo and Killarney in the summer before taking the step up to Listed company in her stride at Gowran in September. She's shown a good chunk of improvement with every run and isn't finished yet.

The Timeform Flag WAKOOL - 15:00 Musselburgh

Flag: Horse For Course He’s a two-time course-and-distance winner and it would be no surprise to see a revival rom WAKOOL returned to his favourite track. He took a step back in the right direction at Ayr last time, chasing home Ailie Rose. The eight-year-old is down a further pound and while this is competitive, he can go well with his track know-how and reduced mark.