Horse racing tips for Leopardstown on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice A DREAM TO SHARE - 16:40 Leopardstown

He's clearly up against a host of unexposed horses but A DREAM TO SHARE was comfortably the best of last year's bumper crop and he has 14 lbs and more in hand of this field on weight-adjusted ratings. A novice hurdling campaign has been shelved this time around and he's the subject of encouraging reports going into his reappearance. Obviously if he's anywhere near his best he'll take the world of beating.

The Big Improver IN EXCELSIS DEO - 14:00 Sandown

He's still relatively low mileage over fences and IN EXCELSIS DEO who is one who is open to further improvement. Harry Fry's charge has had two outings this season, shaping well both times at Cheltenham. On the latest occasion he finished a three-and-a-quarter lengths second to Madara, sustaining a big move from the third last only to be edged out in the final furlong. Things didn't fall right for him there but there's a better performance in the locker when they do.

The Timeform Flag ED KEEPER - 15:10 Sandown Flag: Horse In Focus

A big field goes to post but ED KEEPER is potentially the most interesting runner and he's a fascinating long-term prospect. An impressive winner at Newbury two starts ago, he was given the Horse In Focus flag for his run at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. Sent off a strong 5/2 favourite for a competitive handicap hurdle, Sam Thomas' charge looked set to make light of a nine pounds rise travelling on the bridle and looking a likely winner when making a mistake at the last. He then ran green but kept on late to get within a length-and-three-quarters of Butch and looks the sort to land a valuable pot this term. SUNDAY The Ratings Choice BALLYBURN - 13:40 Leopardstown

He's a fascinating runner in this Grade One and BALLYBURN goes into it eight pounds clear on Timeform ratings. Willie Mullins' charge left his hurdling debut well behind when winning over two-and-a-half miles here last time, thumping subsequent winner Cleatus Poolaw by 25 lengths. He has the speed to cope with the return to two miles and is expected to underline his Cheltenham Festival credentials. The Big Improver AURORA VEGA - 16:25 Leopardstown

When you're a daughter of Quevega clearly you have a lot to live up to but AURORA VEGA has made a very bright start to her career. She's three-from-three in bumpers, winning at Sligo and Killarney in the summer before taking the step up to Listed company in her stride at Gowran in September. She's shown a good chunk of improvement with every run and isn't finished yet. The Timeform Flag WAKOOL - 15:00 Musselburgh

Flag: Horse For Course He’s a two-time course-and-distance winner and it would be no surprise to see a revival rom WAKOOL returned to his favourite track. He took a step back in the right direction at Ayr last time, chasing home Ailie Rose. The eight-year-old is down a further pound and while this is competitive, he can go well with his track know-how and reduced mark.