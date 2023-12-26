Horse racing tips for Leopardstown and Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note at Leopardstown and Kempton on Wednesday.
Captain Guinness had to settle for the runner-up spot in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown twelve months ago behind the Willie Mullins-trained Blue Lord. Mullins has won two of the last three editions of this race and fields four of the five runners here, but Henry de Bromhead has a good record in it too in recent seasons, winning it with A Plus Tard in 2019 and Envoi Allen in 2021.
Captain Guinness came up against Mullins’ top two-mile chaser Energumene in the Queen Mother Champion Chase later last season but he returned looking as good as ever to win last month’s Fortria Chase at Navan for the second year running, jumping fluently and running out an easy seven-length winner from Riviere d’Etel.
A well-held third and fourth that day were Dysart Dynamo and Saint Roi who therefore have it all to do to turn the tables, and while his other two rivals Dinoblue and Gentleman de Mee are respected, Captain Guinness looks capable of gaining a deserved first Grade 1 success.
Two runners go into the Future Champions Novice Hurdle with the ‘large P’ symbol attached to their ratings denoting that they’re open to above-average improvement. Both of them made impressive debuts over hurdles last month, with Down Memory Lane winning hard held at Down Royal for Gordon Elliott, while Daddy Long Legs returned from a lengthy time off the track to win easily at Thurles.
The two trainers concerned have won every renewal of this race between them since 2015, but Mullins has taken the lion’s share of those contests and now bids for a seventh success in that time-frame. He runs four in all and it seems significant that Paul Townend has picked Daddy Long Legs out of that quartet.
Narrowly beaten on his only Flat start in France for Nicolas Clement in 2022, Daddy Long Legs made light of an 18-month absence at Thurles where he travelled well before asserting quickly once jumping into the lead two out, and with plenty of improvement to come he looks capable of following up in much higher grade.
Flags: Hot Trainer, Top-Rated
Boothill won the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase on this card twelve months ago and must have a good chance of another course-and-distance win in the Desert Orchid Chase which is run as a limited handicap for the first time this year.
Last year’s winner Editeur du Gite is in the field again but carries top weight and has no easy task against Boothill who has returned in top form with a couple of wins in hot handicaps at Ascot last month. He was winning the second of those, the Hurst Park Handicap Chase, for the second year running, left in front at the last and keeping on to beat Frere d’Armes by half a length.
The likeable Boothill is a high-class chaser now, and a 3 lb rise for his latest win shouldn’t be enough to prevent him completing a hat-trick for his trainer Harry Fry whose stable was in good form going into the Christmas period.
