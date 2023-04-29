Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Haydock and Sandown on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Hewick – 14:50 Sandown

Hewick was in the process of running a huge race when falling two out in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last time, still in there pitching but looking vulnerable to those on his outside at the time of his departure. That display proved that Hewick belongs at the top table having made his name with a series of big performances in handicaps, notably winning the bet365 Gold Cup at this meeting 12 months ago and the Galway Plate during the summer. He also would have won the Kerry National at Listowel but for unseating his rider at the last, seemingly in the process of showing top-class form to defy a lofty mark of 163. With a Timeform rating of 165, Hewick is 6 lb clear of First Flow on our weight-adjusted figures for this Grade Two and the drop back in trip won’t be an issue for a horse who won at Galway over a similar trip just a few months ago. All being well after that Cheltenham mishap, Hewick has seemingly been found an excellent opportunity to end a brilliant campaign on another high.

The Big Improver Stormy Sea – 15:15 Haydock

This fillies’ novice event was won 12 months ago by none other than Nashwa and it looks like it could be another informative contest this year, with Sir Michael Stoute’s filly Stormy Sea appealing as one who should be making an impact at a higher level before the end of the season. Stormy Sea is bred to be smart as a daughter of Territories and the lightly raced mare Hayyona, who has already produced the high-class Bay Bridge (by New Bay) for these connections. So far Stormy Sea has only raced once, but it was certainly an encouraging start to her career as she filled the runner-up spot in a similar event at Kempton in November, shaping like a filly who needs more emphasis on stamina as she passed the post around four lengths behind the winner (pulled clear of the rest). The step up to a mile today seems sure to suit and Stormy Sea has had a breathing operation since that introductory run at Kempton. It will be no surprise if she proves a totally different proposition this time and it’s very much a race to keep an eye on, with the opposition featuring the Gosden’s newcomer Lmay, who is by Frankel and out of an unraced half-sister to Logician.

The Timeform Flag Kitty’s Light – 14:15 Sandown Horse For Course

The Scottish Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup are two of the most competitive handicaps run in Britain all season and to win both races in the space of a week is no mean feat. It’s only been done once before by Hot Weld in 2007, but the way Kitty’s Light won at Ayr last Saturday suggests he is very much one to keep on the right side in his follow-up bid. Held up in the early stages of the Scottish National, Kitty’s Light made gradual progress through the field and had worked his way to the front by the time they reached the last. Not even a mistake there could halt his momentum and he typically found plenty on the run-in to land the spoils by three lengths in convincing fashion. Crucially, Kitty’s Light escapes a penalty for that success and victory in this prestigious handicap would be thoroughly deserved for a horse who has gone close in the last two renewals, finishing second in 2021 and third – from 5 lb higher in the weights – 12 months ago to prove himself under these conditions in no uncertain terms.