Horse racing tips for Haydock and Newbury on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note at Haydock and Newbury on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Martator - 13:15 Newbury

It has taken Martator, a useful hurdler in France, a bit of time to find his feet since joining Venetia Williams, but he offered plenty of encouragement when runner-up over course and distance ten days ago and could prove too good for these if building on that promise. Martator jumped fluently in the main and stuck to his task well up the straight but was unable to go with a promising chasing debutant. He was comfortably best of the rest, however, and with his French form suggesting that he could be much better than this level when everything clicks, he should launch a bold bid off just a 1 lb higher mark.

The Big Improver Jeriko du Reponet - 12:40 Newbury

Only five runners head to post in the introductory hurdle but three of them have Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag after making an impressive start over hurdles, while two of them also have the Timeform Large P to highlight they are likely capable of much better form. Jeriko du Reponet, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite, is one of those horses with the Large P after he didn't need to come off the bridle to land a maiden hurdle with a rich roll of honour over this course and distance four weeks ago. Nicky Henderson has won that maiden with Buveur d'Air and Jonbon and, while he has a long way to go to match their exploits, Jeriko du Reponet looked potentially smart and an exciting prospect.

The Timeform Flag Collectors Item - 13:25 Haydock Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Collectors Item fared well over hurdles last season, winning a couple of times as well as finishing placed in the Grade 2 Prestige Novices' Hurdle at this venue. He is still searching for a first win over fences but has offered encouragement in handicaps the last twice and has been shaping like he'd be well suited by a marathon distance. Collectors Item steps up half a mile in trip here and, with heavy ground set to place even more emphasis on stamina, he will be presented with a thorough test that can bring about the expected improvement.