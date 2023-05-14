Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Hamilton on Sunday.

The Ratings Choice Captain Haddock - 18:15 Hamilton

Captain Haddock went without a win last season but the handicapper has relented and he is able to compete in this event off a 9 lb lower mark than when he finished runner-up last season. Captain Haddock was also runner-up on his seasonal reappearance in an amateur jockeys' handicap that has worked out well - the third and fourth both won next time - and that was an encouraging effort which suggests he's up to capitalising on this mark. Ace apprentice Billy Loughnane has been booked here and he can take off a handy 3 lb.

The Big Improver Mountain Warrior - 16:15 Hamilton

Mountain Warrior disappointed when sent off a short-price favourite at Newcastle on his second start last season, but he showed why he had been so well supported when posting a much-improved performance to strike on his return in a six-furlong novice at Southwell last month. Mountain Warrior, who had been gelded in the interim, found extra to assert when tackled inside the final furlong and it's worth noting that the runner-up pulled four and a half lengths clear of the third. He remains unexposed and is capable of better now entering handicap company from a fair mark.

The Timeform Flag Jordan Electrics - 17:45 Hamilton Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Jordan Electrics shaped with encouragement when mid-division on his first start for Jim Goldie at Musselburgh in April and he confirmed that promise when justifying strong support at Ayr ten days ago, registering a first success over five furlongs since his two-year-olds days back in 2018. Jordan Electrics may be a seven-year-old now but he showed himself to be as good as ever at Ayr and he still looks fairly treated after a 4 lb rise in the weights. The stiffer finish at this track should also be in his favour and he's shown his effectiveness at this venue before, winning three handicaps over six furlongs.