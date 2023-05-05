Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Goodwood and Newmarket on Friday.

The Ratings Choice Time Lock - 14:05 Goodwood

Time Lock progressed well during her first campaign last season and signed off with a smart effort when finding only the talented Haskoy too strong in the listed Galtres Stakes at York's Ebor Festival. Time Lock impressed with how she travelled through that race and, although she was unable to repel Haskoy, she stuck to her task well to pull two and three-quarter lengths clear of the third. The rating Time Lock earned for that performance places her at least 12 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and, with the potential of more to come, she stands out as the one to beat.

The Big Improver Infinite Cosmos - 16:45 Newmarket

Infinite Cosmos has an eye-catching pedigree - she is by Sea The Stars and out of a listed winner who is a half-sister to the dam of the top-class Crystal Ocean - and she produced a really promising effort when runner-up on debut at Doncaster last season. Infinite Cosmos stayed on strongly at the end of a steadily-run race but just failed to overhaul a rival with the benefit of experience who was better positioned as the pace picked up. It's worth noting that the winner at Doncaster has since finished runner-up in a Group 3 in France, which puts an even more positive spin on the debut effort of Infinite Cosmos who is prominent in the ante-post betting for the Oaks and open to plenty of improvement (she has the Timeform large P to denote she's likely capable of much better).

The Timeform Flag Crescent Lake - 16:55 Goodwood Flags: Horse In Focus, Jockey Uplift

Crescent Lake, a dual winner in Ireland, offered little on his first start for Gary Moore but he took a step in the right direction when third a week later and then progressed again, proving better than ever, to register a seven-and-a-half-length success at Chelmsford last month. Crescent Lake was only fourth at Lingfield 12 days later but he may well have followed up had he not been short of room from the home turn. That eye-catching effort confirmed Crescent Lake's return to form and he looks fairly treated off the same mark here. David Egan takes over from Tom Queally in the saddle and that has generated the Jockey Uplift Flag.