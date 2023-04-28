Check out Fran Berry and Billy Nash's best bets and a preview of every race for day four of the Punchestown Festival on Friday.

FRIDAY

Going and weather: Good to Yielding, yielding in places (Hurdle/Chase/Bumper) & good, good to yielding in places (Cross Country). Selective watering has commenced on Cross Country course. Rain forecast for early afternoon (5-7mm approx). Mainly dry with risk of showers on Friday and temperatures rising.

Fran Berry Thursday Nap: Life In The Park - 4.15 Punchestown

LIFE IN THE PARK was a major eyecatcher on his return to action after a six-month break at Limerick last month and his opening mark looks very fair.

Billy Nash Thursday Nap: Life In The Park - 4.15

LIFE IN THE PARK did me a good turn at this meeting last year and I'm hoping he can repeat the feat here. It is fair to say that his first season over fences hasn't gone exactly to plan - due largely to an enforced absence after shaping as if amiss at Cheltenham on his penultimate start - but there was lots to like about his never-nearer third in a Grade 3 at Limerick last time. That run should put leave him spot on for this, he remains with potential over fences and expect him to be ridden much closer to the pace back at this trip.

Big race of the day 17:25 Paddy Power Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

Timeform verdict: STATE MAN has no Constitution Hill to contend with this time so is confidently expected to resume winning ways after his Champion Hurdle second and make it 5-6 for the season. Stablemates Sharjah and Vauban are fancied to chase home Willie Mullins' top-class hurdler in that order. Timeform top rated: State Man 176

Pace Map

Pace Forecast: Very Weak Specific Pace Hint: State Man will be a popular selection and shouldn’t be concerned by any pace scenario. Individual Price Hint: State Man makes a lot of appeal but has been beaten once before when trading at odds on in-running.

Other race previews

Timeform verdict: JET FIGHTER acquitted himself well when sixth in the cross country earlier in the week and, if he can reproduce that sort of performance he should be hard to beat in what looks quite a thin race. An Droichead Gorm looks the chief threat and Artic Weather merits respect. Timeform top rated: Jet Fighter 110 Sky Bet offer: Money Back as Cash if 2nd OR 3rd

Timeform verdict: SO SCOTTISH shaped well when seventh in the Magners Plate at Cheltenham Festival 6 weeks ago, travelling strongly for a long way before the lack of a recent run told, and that should leave him spot on now. Life In The Park shaped much better than the bare result in a Grade 3 at Limerick last month and is of interest now handicapping, while Kilcruit heads a strong team for Willie Mullins. Timeform top rated: So Scottish 163p Sky Bet offer: Paying 5 places instead of 3

Timeform verdict: IMPERVIOUS maintained her unbeaten record over fences with a very smart performance when readily beating Allegorie de Vassy in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Liberthine) at the Cheltenham Festival 6 weeks ago and should prove hard to beat once more. Allegorie de Vassy can follow her home again despite a rather disappointing performance at Fairyhouse 3 weeks ago. Timeform top rated: Impervious 174p

Timeform verdict: Impressive Ballymore Hurdle scorer IMPAIRE ET PASSE remains unbeaten over hurdles and looks the way to go here with Willie Mullins' most exciting prospect holding much the best form on show with the prospect of even better to come. Stablemate Champ Kiely came home third there at Cheltenham so could emerge as the chief threat ahead of improving duo Amir Kabir and Thecompanysergeant. Timeform top rated: Impaire Et Passe 171p

Timeform verdict: VAUCELET was slightly disappointing at Cheltenham but he's a reliable character who should bounce back quickly. Chris's Dream was ahead of the selection that day and deserves respect, while Billaway is a player if he has one of his better days in terms of jumping. Timeform top rated: Vaucelet 144 Sky Bet offer: Paying 4 places instead of 3

Timeform verdict: MONBEG PARK was much improved at Fairyhouse 3 weeks ago only to lose the race in the stewards' room. He can gain compensation back at the scene of his November success. Sa Majeste starting out for Willie Mullins and Firm Footings, who ran a blinder in the Martin Pipe, are among the chief dangers. Timeform top rated: Monbeg Park 153