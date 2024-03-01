Horse racing tips for Doncaster and Kempton on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Superb Force - 17:05 Kempton

Superb Force failed to make an impact in three starts in maidens but this half-brother to Group 1 winners Best Solution and El Bodegon produced a much-improved performance when fitted with a visor and upped in trip on his handicap debut at Lingfield 11 days ago. Superb Force travelled with more enthusiasm than previously and stuck to his task well in the straight to lose out by only a head to a fellow handicap debutant with the pair three and a half lengths clear of the remainder. A good time provides further reason to view that form in a positive light and he looks well treated off just a 3 lb higher mark, particularly with more to come from this well-bred sort. The continued good form of the Andrew Balding yard is also in the favour of Superb Force who is 6 lb clear at the head of the weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Playtogetaway - 16:50 Doncaster

Playtogetaway stepped up on his efforts in maiden and novice hurdles when winning his first two starts in handicaps in the spring, landing both races with a bit in hand. Playtogetaway failed to complete the hat-trick on his reappearance at Hereford in January but he shaped well in third, leaving the impression that he would resume his progression with the outing under his belt. He remains unexposed and likely to prove better than this mark in time.

The Timeform Flag Tommy's Oscar - 14:35 Doncaster Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Tommy's Oscar ran creditably when fourth at Musselburgh last time but, as had been the case at Aintree on his previous start over fences, his effort flattened out in the style of one who could benefit from dropping back in trip from two and a half miles. Tommy's Oscar should appreciate this sharper test and his victory in the Grade 2 Lightning Novices' Chase highlights his effectiveness over this course and distance, while it's also worth noting he won at this venue over hurdles. He was an impressive winner on his seasonal reappearance at Kelso in October and is only 2 lb higher in the weights here, so he is fairly treated.