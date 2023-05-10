Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Chester on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ratings Choice Jer Batt - 14:05 Chester

The outside draw makes life more difficult for Jer Batt but he has an obvious chance on these terms. Jer Batt has progressed well since joining David and Nicola Barron from Ireland, winning two of his three starts, including in a valuable Sunday Series Handicap at Musselburgh recently. Jer Batt was in control of that event from a long way out, impressing with how well he travelled, and he escapes a penalty for that emphatic three-and-three-quarter-length success. The Big Improver Savethelastdance - 14:40 Chester

Aidan O'Brien has won four of the last ten runnings of the Cheshire Oaks and has another leading contender this time around with Savethelastdance who arrives on the back of a victory in a mile-and-a-quarter maiden last month that has worked out very well. Savethelastdance, a daughter of Galileo out of an American Grade 1 winner, shaped as if in need of the experience when only fifth at Thurles on debut last season, but she proved a different proposition on her return at Leopardstown, winning in the style of a potentially smart filly. She soon led and always looked to be holding on after being shaken up to assert, ultimately passing the post two and a quarter lengths clear of stablemate Boogie Woogie with Dermot Weld's Azazat a further half length back in third. The placed pair have since registered comfortable wins, providing substance to the form, and there should be even more to come from the well-bred Savethelastdance after only a couple of starts.

The Timeform Flag Paws For Thought - 16:55 Chester Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Paws For Thought was successful on his reappearance in a six-furlong handicap here for Tom Dascombe in 2021 and he was only narrowly denied on his return in this seven-furlong handicap last year on his first start for Donald McCain. Paws For Thought was beaten by a short-head but he did well under the circumstances as he was up with the strong gallop throughout and went clear around the home turn but was collared on the line by one with form over further. Paws For Thought failed to win last season, but he has dropped in the weights as a consequence and is now able to compete off a mark 3 lb lower than the one he only narrowly failed to defy in this race last year. He clearly goes well around this sharp track and is also effective when fresh, so he looks to have plenty in his favour.