Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Chester and Southwell on Thursday afternoon.

The Ratings Choice Hamish – 15:15 Chester

Hamish clearly hasn’t been the easiest horse to train over the years, but he proved himself at least as good as ever in four runs last season, starting with a successful reappearance in this Group Three when he conceded weight all round in comfortable fashion. Hamish also won the Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot later in the season, but he actually put up the best effort of his career in defeat when chasing home Kyprios in the Irish St Leger at the Curragh in between, passing the post just three quarters of a length behind the best stayer in training and in turn pulling seven lengths clear of the rest. Off the track since suffering a narrow defeat in the St Simon Stakes at Newbury in October, Hamish goes particularly well when fresh and the rain-softened ground here will be in his favour, too. Above all else, the seven-year-old looks to have a class edge in this field – he is 4-lb clear of his rivals on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings – so it looks an excellent opportunity for him to become the first back-to-back winner of this race since St Expedit in 2001 and 2002.

The Big Improver Hackman – 16:20 Chester

2016 winner Mehmas is the star name on the recent roll of honour for this five-furlong maiden and this year it’s one of his sons who appeals as the one to beat in Hackman, who shaped with plenty of encouragement when finishing third on his debut at Newmarket last month. Hackman went through that race with notable ease, clearly knowing his job as he was fast away and had no problems holding a prominent pitch. He was still on the bridle when the early leader began to weaken and left him in front briefly inside the final two furlongs, but from there he just wasn’t able to sustain his run as well as the pair who beat him, ultimately passing the post a length and three-quarters behind the winner. That form puts Hackman right in the mix here and the small ‘p’ attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to improve for the run. Admittedly, he’s drawn a shade wider than ideal in stall 8, but the early speed he showed at Newmarket will give him every chance of getting across to the rail and he ought to take plenty of pegging back at this sharp track.

The Timeform Flag Golden Maverick – 16:40 Southwell

Golden Maverick found more improvement to get off the mark on just his second start in a handicap at Wetherby 11 days ago, only winning by a length and a half but looking value for plenty extra given how things developed. That race was run at just an ordinary gallop and Golden Maverick was almost certainly at a big disadvantage in racing well off the pace. Pushed along early in the straight, he still had plenty of ground to make up entering the final furlong and the fact he was ultimately well on top at the line is testament to how strongly he came home, recording a notably fast closing sectional as he stayed on lead in the final 100 yards. The manner of that victory suggests Golden Maverick is potentially well treated here under a 6-lb penalty and the return to Southwell won't be an issue having gone close over this course and distance on his previous outing. Likely to progress further after just five starts, he is very much one to keep on the right side in his follow-up bid.