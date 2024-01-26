Horse racing tips for Cheltenham on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice BURDETT ROAD - 12:05 Cheltenham

Burdett Road was useful on the Flat - he won a Royal Ascot handicap last year - and he has looked very exciting in two starts over hurdles for James Owen. He landed the odds in style on his debut at Huntingdon in November, but he was particularly impressive when following up in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham in November, still room for improvement in his jumping, but displaying a striking turn of foot. That performance marked himself out as one of the best seen in this division so far this season and, though he take on another well-touted sort from the Nicky Henderson yard, Burdett Road is 3 lb clear of that rival on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and remains open to further progress.

Cotswold Chase tips

The Big Improver ANTRIM COAST - 16:10 Cheltenham

Antrim Coast looks a very promising horse for Gavin Cromwell, building on the clear promise of his hurdling debut when opening his account over two and a half miles at Punchestown in October, staying on well once hitting the front to deny his two main market rivals. He again shaped very well upped to three miles at Cheltenham when last seen in October, having no problem with the longer trip, but just finding the game winner too strong in the closing stages. That form has been boosted since and Antrim Coast may be happier back at two and a half miles. He also wears a tongue tie for the first time and remains with plenty of potential. He is more than capable of winning races at this sort of level this season and is a horse to remain very positive about.

The Timeform Flag THEATRE MAN - 12:40 Cheltenham Flag: Horse In Focus

The Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase has attracted yet another very competitive field and it is Theatre Man who is fancied to come out on top this time around. He has shaped incredibly well in two starts over fences so far without winning, both at Newbury at around three miles, and each time he has bumped into a couple of nice types. Theatre Man has gone with plenty of enthusiasm both tries over fences, and he has jumped well on each occasion, too, and arguably outstayed by a horse who is held in high regard last time. The drop to two and a half miles could well be the making of Theatre Man and he is expected to prove himself well handicapped.